The low-carb diet caused his skin to itch and develop red bumps

A young man comes to the dermatology clinic with an annoying rash. Is he allergic? It soon becomes clear: His suffering has to do with renunciation.

The young man had to constantly scratch himself. The 21-year-old came to the skin clinic with excruciating itching. Red nodules covered his chest, upper back, and shoulders. Even during the dermatological examination, he couldn’t keep his hands off his skin. Does he have an allergy? He doesn’t take any medication, he said, and he didn’t have any new skin care either. Some pustules seemed to have healed and had left brown pigment spots. The doctors biopsied a piece of skin, stained it and cut it into slices in order to examine the tissue under a microscope.