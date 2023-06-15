Home » the low-complexity outpatient clinics of Ferrara and Comacchio” — Salute
Health

the low-complexity outpatient clinics of Ferrara and Comacchio” — Salute

by admin
the low-complexity outpatient clinics of Ferrara and Comacchio” — Salute

A new service to give a faster and closer response to citizens. When and for which treatments refer to the ‘ABC’ clinics. The model at the basis of the CAUs, the regional network of Assistance and Urgency Centers with which to enhance the emergency and urgency service in the area, integrating the Emergency Departments of large hospitals

June 15, 2023 – Direct access, multi-professional team, quick responses. TO Ferrara it’s at Comacchio you experience a new model of local healthcare. They are the Low Complexity Clinics tell yourself in the in-depth study “Health and territory”.

Organized by the Information and Communication Agency of the Regional Councilthe special is online from today on the Region’s website:

The ABCs are, in fact, a new service born to meet expectations in the emergency room, but also to give a faster and closer response to citizens needing to low-intensity health care interventionssuch as joint or muscle pain, fever or minor wounds.

A step forward in the path to innovate healthcare in Emilia-Romagna, starting from emergency-urgency reformwith the aim of creating the regional network of CAUs (Assistance and Urgency Centres) – which will be inaugurated in all the provinces – in which to manage low-complexity cases, intercepting and managing them in the area, reducing access to the emergency rooms of large hospitals.

The Ferrara clinic is active at the House of Health/Community Citadel San Rocco from 26 September 2022, that of Comacchio from 6 March 2023 to House of Health.

I am the numbers confirming how the experimentation in the Ferrara district is bearing good results: 3,215 patients turned to the Ferrara clinic from 26 September 2022 to 30 April this year, while in Comacchio in less than a month from the opening there were 312.

See also  the state of emergency ended

To explain how they are organized and for which cases it is necessary to contact them are for Ferrara Michela Trapellaorganizational manager of the Cittadella San Rocco Nursing Department, Charlotte Serenellidirector of the Primary Care complex operating unit, Amelia Cifaldi, Abc outpatient doctor; for Comacchio Christian Mainardinurse and organizational manager of the Community House of Comacchio, e Jacopo BadocchiAbc outpatient doctor.

You may also like

PNH, promising data for a new subcutaneous therapy

PKV Association: “We have concrete and affordable concepts...

here’s what you shouldn’t do

Piam Farmaceutici Spa/Ministry of Health

First summer without Corona? Thousands of Germans are...

Flavia Franzoni: Schlein, Delrio and Parisi at the...

Lose weight: beware of the “catch-up mode”! Why...

Does smoking age the skin? Here are its...

Violin spider, how to recognize the bite and...

Ad hoc survey: Energy costs put around 16,000...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy