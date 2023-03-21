Home Health The lungs: what’s good for you and what’s bad for you
The lungs: what’s good for you and what’s bad for you

An adult breathes in and out at least 10,000 liters of air per day. Around 300 million tiny alveoli take care of gas exchange: Oxygen is absorbed into the blood through their skin, and carbon dioxide is released. Despite an effective cleaning and regeneration system, our respiratory organs can become ill.

At the “Focus” knowledge forum on the topic of the lungs on April 12 (from 6 p.m. in the ballroom of the Wels-Grieskirchen Clinic), interested parties can find out from experts what is good for the lungs, what damages them and how modern diagnostics and therapy can help improve the quality of life. The focus is on breathing-related sleep disorders, pneumonia, lung cancer and post-viral diseases. Visitors receive answers to their questions in lectures and in personal discussions with doctors.

Registration: [email protected]
More about the program: www.klinikum-wegr.at

