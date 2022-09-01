Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was revealed at Gamescom 2022, and in addition to the new trailer, we learned that the release is still planned for early 2023.But we at Gamereactor wanted to go a little further and decided to work with producers of Wo Long and his predecessor NiohFumihiko Yasuda and Masaaki Yamagiwa(He’s also a producer on Bloodborne) Sit down to interview Team Ninja.

Aside from the questions surrounding the new aesthetic and title approach, one of the things we’re most interested in is what elements they’ll take from Nioh and bring in Wo Long, and what new elements will make the game itself shine and combine it with Traditional Japanese games are distinguished.

Team Ninja wanted to focus on the fact that the change in position from Japan to China also meant a profound change in motion control, swapping the samurai fighting style for the fluid movement of Chinese martial arts. This will not only be communicated through the design of the weapon, but will permeate all operations.

“In the beginning, in the Nioh series, we were looking at samurai fighting, samurai-based moves, right? We’re going to focus on Chinese martial arts this time, right? So that’s the main focus here, so action, especially action , will be the biggest differentiator.

Of course, in some ways the experience and resemblance to the Nioh title is hypothetical, but also here, the role of Chinese mythology and all superstitions will exist in spirit, but not as our own battles.

“Unlike the Nioh series, in Wo Long, you’re not going to turn into a monster or a demon or anything like that. That’s not the point here, but you’re going to have mythical beasts that you can use and summon in the game, right? So, this will is one aspect, not transformation, but summoning, that brings another fantasy element to the game.

So, in Wo Long, we don’t transform into yokai like in Nioh 2, but summon spirits to fight by our side (we also saw this in Elden Ring this year). It’s a game-changer that will define the studio itself, as well as the action/RPG and Soulslike genre.