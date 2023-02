The students have always been in the heart of Biagio Conte. The lay missionary, who passed away on 12 January, often addressed his words to the younger ones, inviting them to cultivate hope in the future, despite the economic crisis, despite the ongoing war, despite the negativity that “threatens to take over the beauty of life”, repeated Conte. And it is precisely from a school in Palermo that the first tribute of young people to Brother Biag comes…