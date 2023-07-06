the majority of Fininvest goes to Marina and Pier Silvio

breaking latest news – Marina and Pier Silvio Belusconi, the children of the first wife of the former premier, the control of Fininvest with 53%. From the reading it appears “that no subject will hold solitary control indirect on Fininvest, previously exercised by the father himself”, but considering that previously both Marina and Pier Silvio had 7.65% each of Fininvest, today (after the will) their share is equal to 53%.

The Knight also donated 100 million to his brother Paolo e 100th Marta Fascinates. For the friend Marcello Dell’Utri a legacy of 30 million “for the good I wanted them and for what they wanted me”.

In the will, handwritten while he was going to San Raffaele on 19 January 2022, there was also a letter addressed to his children “Dear Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara and Eleonora, I’m going to San Raffaele, if I don’t come back, please take note of the following”, writes the former prime minister indicating the donations to his brother, Fascina and Dell’Utri. And he concludes: “Thank you, much love to all of you, your dad.”

© Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP

Berlusconi’s children

Berlusconi’s will was opened yesterday in the notary Roveda’s office in the presence of two witnesses, the lawyer Luca Fossati, representing his children Marina and Pier Silvio, and the lawyer Carlo Rimini, representing his second-born children, Barbara , Eleonora and Luigi. According to what is learned, the heirs also participated in the reading of the will.

The structure of Fininvest before his death

Silvio Berlusconi held, through the Italian Holdings Prima, Seconda, Terza, and Ottava, just over 61% of Fininvest, which in turn owns over 53% of Mondadori, about 50% of Mfe-MediaForEurope and 30% of Mediolanum Bank. The remaining 40% was divided between the 5 children: the eldest daughter Marina had 7.65% of Fininvest through Holding Italiana Quarta, 7.65% was owned by Pier Silvio with Holding Italiana Quinta, while another 21% was in H14, the holding jointly owned by the 3 children he had with Veronica Lario.

To ensure business continuityas officially communicated by Fininvest immediately after Berlusconi’s death and reaffirmed by his historic friend Fedele Confalonieri, who excluded “repercussions” and “surprises” from the will.

Three wills: the first in 2006, the last in 2022

There are three wills of Silvio Berlusconi filed with the Roveda notary in Milan.

The first, dated 2 October 2006, concerns the destination of the available part of the inheritance, which is left in equal parts to the children Marina and Pier Silvio, while the remaining part is divided among all the five children, always in equal parts. The second will is dated 5 October 2020, in which Berlusconi adds the legacy of 100 million to his brother Paolo. The third is in the form of a letter and dates back to 19 January 2022, and contains the further bequest for Marta Fascina of 100 million, and for Marcello Dell’Utri, equal to 30 million.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

