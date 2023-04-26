The majority of Germans expect poorer medical care

Berlin – Worrying survey: A majority of Germans expect poorer medical care in the future. Patients are already having to wait a very long time for appointments in the practice and they complain that there are not enough doctors on site. The Federal Association of Operators of Medical Care Centers (BBMV) therefore warns against blocking the work of medical care centers (MVZ). According to the BBMV, this is currently being attempted in parts of politics with new legislative projects and regulations for MVZ.

Germans are very worried about their future medical care: 58 percent are convinced that the medical services in the vicinity of their place of residence will deteriorate. On the other hand, only 6 percent expect an improvement. This is the result of a representative online survey by the opinion and market research company Civey on behalf of the Federal Association of Operators of Medical Care Centers (BBMV). The survey also clearly shows the shortage of doctors. Around 56 percent of those surveyed stated that they had to wait a long time for a doctor’s appointment. Almost 39 percent say that there are not enough doctors in their area. “Unfortunately, our survey confirms the experience of many people who find it increasingly difficult to find suitable doctors close to where they live and who can hardly get appointments at short notice,” says BBMV chairwoman Sibylle Stauch-Eckmann. “All the more incomprehensible are the current statements and mental games of the Federal Minister of Health or the Conference of Health Ministers to make the work of MVZ groups considerably more difficult. Sweeping these outpatient care facilities off the market in the future cannot seriously be the answer to existing and feared medical care bottlenecks,” says Stauch-Eckmann.

MVZ are an integral part of medical care

Medical care centers have been an integral part of the outpatient infrastructure for years. In the BBMV survey, the majority of respondents (39%) stated that they had already been a patient in an MVZ. Especially in areas with very low or low population density, MVZ have the highest usage rate. “Especially in rural and poorly supplied regions, we urgently need every single medical care offer, regardless of whether it is a matter of individual doctors’ practices or MVZs. In the already very tense situation, restricting or even preventing the work of MVZ groups by regulation would mean closing your eyes to reality,” says Sauch-Eckmann. In the past few months, Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach had announced in a populist manner that he would prevent the “entry of locusts” with a view to the involvement of private investors in outpatient care. The Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek made a similar statement. A regional restriction of the activities of MVZ is also under discussion.

Patients recognize the wide range of care provided by MVZs

More than a third of those surveyed (35%) associate MVZ with a wide range of services. They also appreciate the easy access to specialists there (30%) and the medical care provided by MVZ in rural areas (27%). “The figures show that what is on offer from MVZ matches the needs of the patients. MVZ groups with investors are on the right track with their offers, because with their separation of organizational and medical activities, they can also meet the career aspirations of young doctors,” explains Sauch-Eckmann. “Contrary to false claims, MVZs also supply rural regions because intelligent structuring and work organization with branches brings doctors to remote places without them necessarily having to live there,” says Stauch-Eckmann.

What is important to patients

According to the survey, three things are particularly important to patients when it comes to medical care: they only want to wait a short time for an appointment (56%), they only want to wait a short time in the practice (52%) and the physical proximity of the practice is important to them (48 %). “MVZ groups have a clear advantage when it comes to these needs: They separate organizational and medical matters. The doctors are there for their patients, while others in the team work together to ensure that everything runs smoothly and can thus reduce waiting times,” says Sauch-Eckmann.

Here you will find all results as a graphic.

