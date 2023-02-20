No more suicides in the name of merit and performance. Reverberates in our ears, but above all in our consciences, the appeal of Emma Ruzzon, president of the council of 70,000 students of the University of Padua who, during the inauguration of the Bo academic year, denounced the merit-centric and competitive system of the Italian university. Responsible or in any case co-responsible, or in any case indifferent (which is no small matter) of a malaise so profound as to push some young people to leave the scene definitively, such as the girl who took her own life in Milan.