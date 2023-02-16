An experimental contraceptive drug, which blocks the movement of sperm, at least for two and a half hours. All of this was discovered almost by accident

The study, published in Nature Communications, shows that an on-demand male contraceptive is possible. According to the two authors of the study, Jochen Buck and Lonny Levin, professors of pharmacology at Weill Cornell Medicine, the discovery could “change the tables on the table” for contraception. Doctors Buck and Levin noted that condoms, which have been around for about 2,000 years, and vasectomy have been the only contraceptive options for men to date. Research into male oral contraceptives has stalled, in part because potential contraceptives for men have to overcome a much higher level of safety and side effects, Dr. Levin said.

Doctors Buck and Levin had not initially set out to find a male contraceptive. They were friends and colleagues with complementary skills. But when Dr. Levin challenged Dr. Buck to isolate an important cell signaling protein called soluble adenylyl cyclase (sAC), which had long eluded biochemists, Dr. Buck couldn’t resist. It took him two years. Doctors Buck and Levin then shifted much of their research to studying sAC. In doing so, the team found that the mice genetically engineered to lack sAC are sterile. In 2018, their lab collaborator Dr. Melanie Balbach made an exciting discovery while working on sAC inhibitors as a possible treatment for an eye condition. She found that mice given a drug that inactivates the sAC produce sperm that can’t propel themselves forward.

Sperm freezing thanks to TDI-1186

The new study from Nature Communications shows that a single dose of an sAC inhibitor, called TDI-1186, immobilizes sperm of mice for up to two and a half hours and that the effects persist in the female reproductive tract after mating. After three hours, some sperm begin to regain motility; within 24 hours, almost all of the sperms recovered normal movement. Male mice treated with TDI-11861 and mated with female mice showed normal mating behavior but did not impregnate the females despite 52 different mating attempts. Male mice treated with an inactive control substance, however, impregnated nearly a third of their female partners. “Our inhibitor works within 30 minutes to an hour,” said Dr. Balbach. “Every other experimental male contraceptive, hormonal or non-hormonal, takes weeks to reduce sperm counts or render them unable to fertilize eggs.”

“The team is already working on making sAC inhibitors more suitable for use in humans,” said Dr Levin. Doctors Buck and Levin meanwhile launched Sacyl Pharmaceuticals together with colleague Gregory Kopf, who serves as the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. The team’s next step is to repeat the experiments in different preclinical models. These experiments will lay the groundwork for human clinical trials that will test the effect of sAC inhibition on sperm motility in healthy men, Dr. Buck said. If the drug’s development and clinical trials are successful, the two say they may one day walk into a pharmacy and hear a man ask for “the male pill”.