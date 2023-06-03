the man barricaded in the house surrenders

A Oil Bridge in the province of Piacenza , a young man died in unclear circumstances. It would be a twenty-year-old of Albanian origins, who died during transport to the hospital after being wounded with a gunshot inside a house. Inside the house was another man who remained barricaded in the apartment for a few hours before giving up and opening the door to the police.

