the man barricaded in the house surrenders

by admin
Ansa

A Oil Bridgein the province of Piacenza, a young man died in unclear circumstances. It would be a twenty-year-old of Albanian origins, who died during transport to the hospital after being wounded with a gunshot inside a house. Inside the house was another man who remained barricaded in the apartment for a few hours before giving up and opening the door to the police.

The military has now taken him into custody. Inside the house, in the late afternoon, 118 had intervened to rescue a 20-year-old boy, probably of Albanian origin, who later died during transport from wounds caused by a gunshot. The man was in the house with him who then barricaded himself in the house when the police arrived and only came out in the late evening.

