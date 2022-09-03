Home Health the man is currently being held in the San Donato prison
the man is currently being held in the San Donato prison

the man is currently being held in the San Donato prison

No residence card as a family member of a citizen of the European Union for the 48-year-old Albanian who on 20 July last attacked a young woman in a gym in breaking latest news. It was arranged by the commissioner of breaking latest news Luigi Liguori.

The man is currently in the city prison where he ended up on 2 August when he was arrested in the act of crime in competition with another person, because he was found in possession of 160 grams of cocaine, a pistol, a Colt, which was found then stolen and several vials of banned anabolics.

On 5 August the commissioner had already ordered the preventive measure of the oral notice against him. Today the refusal of the residence card was triggered.

