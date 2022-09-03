No residence card as a family member of a citizen of the European Union for the 48-year-old Albanian who on 20 July last attacked a young woman in a gym in breaking latest news. It was arranged by the commissioner of breaking latest news Luigi Liguori.

The man is currently in the city prison where he ended up on 2 August when he was arrested in the act of crime in competition with another person, because he was found in possession of 160 grams of cocaine, a pistol, a Colt, which was found then stolen and several vials of banned anabolics.

On 5 August the commissioner had already ordered the preventive measure of the oral notice against him. Today the refusal of the residence card was triggered.