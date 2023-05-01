«The man who does the cleaning kills my eros». The controversy on social media and the actress’s response – breaking latest news

Laura Chiattiguest of Mara Venier a Sunday In with her husband Marco Bocci to present the new film, Huntingalso answered personal questions about family life (with two children) during the live interview. Venier asked the couple how they divide their daily tasks, including schoolwork, household chores, cleaning and shopping. «I do everything – confessed the actress – I carry out those tasks. Also why I don’t tolerate the man who starts making the bed, vacuuming. I just can’t see it, I’m old-fashioned in that sense with certain roles. Eros lowers meit kills me».

The husband jumped into the conversation, saying: â€œI try, but she doesnâ€™t want me to clean or clear the table. She gets angry.’ And she again: “My eros is lowering me”.

A statement that sparked controversy on social media, thinking of the old stereotypes that wanted the woman to take care only of the kitchen and the children, “uneducative” stereotypes for many Twitter and Facebook users. â€œCan a woman wash the dishes and not a man? In 2023 live on Rai they say this», reads one of the softer comments.

And there was no shortage of insults on social mediasuch as "But shame on you…", to the point of pushing Chiatti to write a post on Instagram to try to explain his position, after being heavily attacked publicly and privately. «Usually I avoid paying too much attention to content of this type, because I don't like fueling what is built just to create controversy, but when this is totally misinterpreted and exploited only and exclusively to discredit and dishonor the person I amI feel like expressing my thoughts, following the principle of freedom that I have always consistently declared to be for me, something that is really worth fighting for».