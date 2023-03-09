In 2002 Joseph DeRuvo jr, a photographer and pilates instructor, took off his shoes. And he never put them back on. And so, for two decades and counting, DeRuvo, 59, walked, shopped, went to work and to restaurants in bare feet. Â «At the beginning – he tells al Corriere della Sera — it was a health-related choice, since I suffer from a malformation of my big toes which causes me an imbalance in my weight distribution. So taking off your shoes was a relief.’ DeRuvo, who lives in Norwalk, Connecticut, consulted a specialist to resolve his toe problem. However, he says, “in order to be able to operate I had to undergo allergy tests on any prostheses and the result was that, yes, I am allergic to certain materials, therefore no surgery”. Namely, no shoes.

A stronger body â€˜I simply I started walking around wearing nothing on my feet», he continues. With imaginable consequences: they stopped him in a shopping mall, pointed him out in front of cafes, not to mention restaurants. At first DeRuvo tried to explain the reasons for that choice, but then he let it go, also because he clearly saw the absurdity of having to provide an explanation: I'm without shoes and that's it, he said to himself. Do my feet hurt when I walk on a gravel path? My own business. Am I cold in the winter when the streets freeze? It's my problem. The real crux of this story, however, is that Joseph found that he felt better this way. And indeed, little by little, she discovered that his body improved.

A life choice “Most people,” he says, “are convinced that my feet are sick, but they don’t know that they have strengthened over time. I’ve learned that parts of our bodies can become surprisingly strong and my doctor says that too my ankles are stronger than average. In addition, I have noticed that the energy in my body has increased and that my legs and arms feel more toned». And so, from an anti-pain remedy, DeRuvo has made it a lifestyle choice: «I learned a lot from my feet. For example, they taught me to meditate. The continuous attention you have to pay to the steps, even the smallest ones, helps me stay in the present moment. I fully experience every moment of my day, every detail of the terrain I pass, I am aware of what is happening around me». A lifestyle that is also perfectly suited to his life dedicated to pilates, in short.