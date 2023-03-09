In 2002 Joseph DeRuvo jr, a photographer and pilates instructor, took off his shoes. And he never put them back on. And so, for two decades and counting, DeRuvo, 59, walked, shopped, went to work and to restaurants in bare feet. Â «At the beginning – he tells al Corriere della Sera — it was a health-related choice, since I suffer from a malformation of my big toes which causes me an imbalance in my weight distribution. So taking off your shoes was a relief.’ DeRuvo, who lives in Norwalk, Connecticut, consulted a specialist to resolve his toe problem. However, he says, “in order to be able to operate I had to undergo allergy tests on any prostheses and the result was that, yes, I am allergic to certain materials, therefore no surgery”. Namely, no shoes.
A stronger body
â€˜I simply I started walking around wearing nothing on my feet», he continues. With imaginable consequences: they stopped him in a shopping mall, pointed him out in front of cafes, not to mention restaurants. At first DeRuvo tried to explain the reasons for that choice, but then he let it go, also because he clearly saw the absurdity of having to provide an explanation: I’m without shoes and that’s it, he said to himself. Do my feet hurt when I walk on a gravel path? My own business. Am I cold in the winter when the streets freeze? It’s my problem. The real crux of this story, however, is that Joseph found that he felt better this way. And indeed, little by little, she discovered that his body improved.
A life choice
“Most people,” he says, “are convinced that my feet are sick, but they don’t know that they have strengthened over time. I’ve learned that parts of our bodies can become surprisingly strong and my doctor says that too my ankles are stronger than average. In addition, I have noticed that the energy in my body has increased and that my legs and arms feel more toned». And so, from an anti-pain remedy, DeRuvo has made it a lifestyle choice: «I learned a lot from my feet. For example, they taught me to meditate. The continuous attention you have to pay to the steps, even the smallest ones, helps me stay in the present moment. I fully experience every moment of my day, every detail of the terrain I pass, I am aware of what is happening around me». A lifestyle that is also perfectly suited to his life dedicated to pilates, in short.
Beyond conventions
But the real lesson of this little American story, which in itself would have nothing special (many religious, one could argue, live barefoot) is summarized thus by DeRuvo: “You shouldn’t be afraid to solve a problem in a way that works for you, even if society is uncomfortable with it!Â». Therefore, one should not be afraid to solve a problem in a way that, although little compatible with social labels and conventions, works for ourselves. And it makes us live better, as in this case is also documented by the doctor who follows the 59-year-old. The rest is an adaptation that takes shape little by little: DeRuvo recounts that, faced with various places where they didn’t let him enter, he was able to become familiar with grassy spaces, he got to know many new beaches, he learned to clean the feet with a meticulous ritual before going to sleep. And, of course, he always keeps a pair of sandals handy in case something is absolutely necessary. â€œThe body learns – concludes DeRuvo – e can adapt wellÂ».