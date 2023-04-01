Illustrious Mr. President of the Senate, I am writing to inform you of an April Fool’s Day that concerns you. A joker who passes himself off as the second official in the state and imitates his voice perfectly has declared that the partisan warfare of 23 March 1944 in via Rasella did not target a regiment of South Tyrolean policemen leaving for the front with Nazis, but “a band of semi-retired people”. Perhaps he meant “baby-retirees”, since the eldest was 42 and the youngest 28. The fact that they were returning from the shooting range, rather than from a concert hall, should have given rise to some further doubts to his double. On the other hand, the first to deny it were Kappler’s SS, who certainly would not have set up the Fosse Ardeatine slaughterhouse to avenge some harmless disarmed musician. There has always been discussion about the political expediency of that attack in the heart of the capitalbut not even the most avid revisionist had ever ventured to doubt that the partisans had hit enemy soldiers.