The Mania of Cleanliness: Recognizing and Dealing with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Obsession with cleanliness can lead to significant social implications: how to recognize this disease and how to deal with it appropriately

To say that it is a mania is not an exaggeration, given that this behavior is now documented by science, thanks to a vast literature. Some people find themselves trapped in an obsession with cleanliness.

The obsession with cleanliness – (newsandcoffee.it)

This phenomenon, known as cleanliness-related obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), has a significant impact on the lives of those affected. Here’s how to understand if you are a victim of this problem and how to deal with it.

Individuals with this form of OCD experience an uncontrollable need to keep your surroundings spotless. From household surfaces to personal items, everything must be perfectly clean and in its place. This compulsion can consume much of their time, often negatively affecting their personal relationships and mental health.

Obsession with cleanliness can lead to significant social implications. Affected individuals may avoid contact with others for fear of contamination or may experience feelings of shame if their habits are discovered. This can further isolate people, creating a vicious cycle of isolation and obsession.

Cleanliness mania: causes and how to get out of it

Experts suggest that the roots of this obsession they can trace back to traumatic or stressful events in an individual’s life. The causes depend on the environment and individual and genetic factors. The need for control and order becomes a way to deal with anxiety and gain a feeling of security. Obsessions inevitably trigger a form of growing anxiety and this behavior can turn into a self-imposed prison as people try to avoid situations that could “dirty” their ordered world.

A person suffering from cleaning OCD would wake up with the intrusive and fixed thought of having to keep the house clean. But a person who suffers from cleaning OCD does not feel pleasure and satisfaction in cleaning; cleaning is nothing more than compulsions that manifest themselves as a consequence of obsessions with order and cleanliness.

The treatment for cleanliness-related OCD often involves cognitive-behavioral therapy, which aims to change distorted thinking patterns and reduce compulsive responses. Medication may also be prescribed to manage anxiety associated with the disorder. Obviously always and in any case on medical indication. However, social support plays a crucial role in the healing process.

Share this: Facebook

X

