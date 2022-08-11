He annoys girls and injures a local police officer in Desio, in Brianza, but after a few hours he is already at liberty. It happened on Tuesday in the area of ​​the federal center for artistic gymnastics near the Paladesio. The perpetrator of the gesture is a young Nigerian, who harassed some young people, including minors, who were in front of the sports facility in via Agnesi.

At the sight of the local police, who intervened after the alarm given by witnesses, the man began to insult the officers. The attacker then tried to hit them, and one of the officers, during the ensuing struggle, was injured. The maniac, already reported for crimes, thefts, resistance to a public official and with a ban on residence on the provincial territory, was then accompanied to the command of via Partigiani d’Italia and arrested.

But for a short time, as confirmed by Andrea Villa, councilor for security of the municipality of Desio. “The local police arrested a non-EU citizen, of Nigerian nationality, who was harassing girls outside the gym where rhythmic gymnastics are held – he explained -. When the agents arrived, the man attacked them and He was taken and brought into command. Unfortunately, despite having precedents, he was arrested several times also in July for other crimes and was banned from staying in the province of Monza and Brianza, the laws currently in force have allowed him to be released after a few hours “.

“I thank our agents who intervened within a few minutes and I hope that, on the agenda of the next government, there will be a serious justice reform that includes certain and severe penalties even for those who commit actions of this kind. And to send back to the sender – concluded the commissioner – whoever comes to our country not to work but to commit a crime “.