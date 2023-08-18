The Many Benefits and Important Uses of Aloe Vera: Exploring its Phytotherapeutic and Cosmetic Potential

The Many Benefits and Important Uses of Aloe Vera: A Closer Look

In this article, we will delve into the numerous benefits and important uses of Aloe Vera. This succulent plant with its fleshy leaves is widely spread in Italy and has a wide range of positive effects on human health. However, it is important to note that some claims regarding its effectiveness against cancer have been refuted due to the lack of scientific confirmation. Despite this, Aloe Vera is known for its versatility and is used not only in the field of phytotherapy but also in the cosmetic industry.

One important aspect to consider is that not all Aloe Vera products are created equal. Supplements and syrups containing Aloe Vera can have significant side effects and may interfere with the action of other medicines. In fact, in 2021, the European Commission banned the use of certain substances found in the total extract of Aloe Vera due to their toxic and carcinogenic properties. Hence, it is crucial to choose products that have a non-laxative action and do not contain these substances.

Moving on to the phytotherapeutic uses of Aloe Vera, it is widely used in this field thanks to its beneficial properties. The juice extracted from the leaves contains a high amount of vitamins (A, B12, C, and E) and minerals such as calcium, selenium, magnesium, and potassium. This juice has been shown to have a positive effect on the liver, contributing to its purification. Additionally, taking 50 ml of Aloe Vera juice a day for a month during seasonal changes can have beneficial effects on the gastrointestinal tract, particularly in the case of gastritis and intestinal inflammation.

Furthermore, Aloe Vera juice, with its anti-inflammatory properties, can be beneficial for individuals suffering from gastroesophageal reflux. It also acts as an effective diuretic and can be used in the care of cystitis. When combined with the cranberry of America, it can increase the effectiveness in the treatment of cystitis, reinforcing the body’s natural defenses.

Aside from its internal benefits, Aloe Vera has also proven to be a valuable ally for the beauty and health of the skin and hair. The gel obtained from the fleshy part of the leaf contains important vitamins, minerals, and enzymes. This gel can be applied to the scalp to strengthen hair, reduce hair loss, and stimulate its growth. On the skin, the gel is indicated for treating acne and small scars, as well as relieving sunburn caused by unprotected sun exposure.

However, despite its many benefits, there are precautions to consider when using Aloe Vera. The gel should only be used externally, and contact with the eyes and mucous membranes should be avoided. It is also not recommended for use by pregnant women, during breastfeeding, and children under the age of 12.

In conclusion, Aloe Vera is a plant with multiple beneficial properties, both internally and externally. However, it is crucial to pay attention to the quality of Aloe Vera products and consult a medical professional before using them, especially if you have any pre-existing medical conditions or drug interactions. Both the juice and gel of Aloe Vera can contribute to our well-being, but it is essential to use them consciously and responsibly.

Sources:

Aloe Vera: Uses, Benefits, Dosage, and Potential Risks. National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health. [Link](insert link)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

