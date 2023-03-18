US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clears investigational antiviral drug remdesivir, despite lack of efficacy

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) American has authorized the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir brand name Vekluryfor emergency use against COVID-19 in May 2020.

A few months later, in October 2020, had then received full approval. To this day, it remains a primary treatment for COVID-19 in hospitals, despite research showing that lacks effectiveness and can cause high rates of organ failure.

And there is who, how John Beaudoina mezzo Twitter calls for a criminal investigation into the drug. Citing the data according to cui may have killed as many as 100,000 people in the United States.

Which leaves many shadows and doubts about whether US health authorities focused on this and other equally harmful drugs to the exclusion of all others.

Remdesivir and the damage caused

Maurice Blondet summarized the matter on your site. The aforementioned Beaudoin has filed a lawsuit in the district court of the United States. holding that a peak of deaths from acute renal failure (ARF) in Massachusetts is due to remdesivir, produced by Gilead Sciences.

Using a request from Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), Beaudoin received all death certificates in Massachusetts from 2015 to 2022. Well, he noted 1,840 deaths excess for acute renal failure from 1 January 2021 to 30 November 2022. Beaudoin also revealed an increase in acute rent insufficiency deaths in each of the age over 15 yearsdal 2015 al 2022.

Remdesivir use didn’t spread until 2020. Since that time up to October 2021, at least 7,491 reactions adverse reactions to the drug have been reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) VigiAccessincluding 560 deaths, 550 serious heart ailments, and 475 acute kidney injuries.

To understand the scope of the whole, it is enough to say that from 1992 to 13 October 2021 have been reported only 5,674 adverse reactions to the drug for ivermectin. Despite its strong safety and efficacy profile, ivermectin has been widely vilified during the pandemic.

And then there’s the question of cost: remdesivir it costs between $2,340 and $3,120 while the average cost of treatment for ivermectin is $ 58 .

While WHO updated its guidance in April 2022 to recommend the use of remdesivir in “mild or moderate COVID-19 patients who are at high risk of hospitalization”, a study published su The Lancet did not detect “no clinical benefit” from the use of remdesivir in hospitalized patients. Additionally, the researchers believed that three deaths during the study were related to remdesivir.

There are many causes in progress.

Gilead’s ties to politics

As known, the pharmaceutical multinationals have a great influence on American politics. In the November 2020WHO issued a bulletin recommending not to use remdesivir in patients with COVID-19, stating:

There is currently no evidence that remdesivir improves survival and other outcomes in these patients

It is possible that Gilead’s strong political ties influenced approvals and recommendations of the government? Some doubts come. Just say that Donald Rumsfeld has been president of Gilead since 1997 until he joined of the Bush administration in 2001. Rumsfeld previously served as defense secretary subor President Gerald Ford from 1975 to 1977, and again under President George W. Bush dal 2001 al 2006.

Remdesivir also prescribed to children

But there is one more aspect unsettling of the story, which involves innocent souls like children. Who, compared to adults, do not choose how much is inoculated.

Indeed, in late April 2022, the FDA even approved remdesivir as the first and only COVID-19 treatment for children under 12 years oldincluding children of just 28 days. An approval all the more shocking given that COVID-19 is rarely serious in children while remdesivir is ineffective and carries the risk of serious and deadly side effects.

What’s worse, the drug is also approved for outpatient use in children. The doctor Meryl Nass expressed his concerns about:

The FDA has just licensed Remdesivir for babies as young as one month old. Both hospitalized children and outpatients can receive it. The drug might work on an outpatient basis, but the vast majority of children have a very low risk of dying from COVID. If 7 out of 1,000 deaths result from drugs, as … European investigators thought … it is possible that it harms or kills more children than it saves.

Shouldn’t the FDA have waited longer to see what early outpatient treatment has done for older ages? Or studied a much larger group of children? Very little has been published about children and remdesivir…

When we review the press release issued by Gilead, we learn that the approval was based on an open-label, single-arm study of 53 infants, 3 of whom died (6% of these infants died); 72% had an adverse event and 21% had a serious adverse event.

In short, even if the Pandemic from Covid-19 it’s over (but others they seem to be on the horizon), we must not stop talking about many contraindications caused by the treatments to fight it, they have damaged millions of lives permanently.

