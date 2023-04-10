Book excerpt from “Rauhnächte”: The many conversations with dying people help with my own illness

The author and journalist Arno Luik was never ill. But suddenly he woke up in another life – with something he was always afraid of: cancer. In his book “Rough Nights”, which will be published today, he describes what his life looks like with the disease, but also how he thinks about world events. An excerpt.

30. November 2022 Yesterday I pressed the off button at DLF because I couldn’t listen to Habeck anymore, also when he praised himself that ER had managed to conclude the liquid gas deal with Qatar, that was “superb”. What’s great about that? A deal with a despot regime and: how much does gas cost? Habeck is silent on this. state secret. For just under three percent of the amount of gas that Germany needs each year, this Green Economics Minister peddles decency and dignity. For a shabby PR campaign. Because in the current “energy crisis” this deal is no help. The Arab despot gas should be delivered from 2026 at the earliest. I make a similar argument to a friend and colleague who, like so many journalists, has voted for the Greens for years. His answer: “As a Green, you can’t make government policy without lying to your pocket.” Great pragmatism. Such voters need power-mad opportunists. “Realpolitik” is what those politicians call it who unscrupulously throw away all their goals, dreams and promises as soon as they are in power. And so I’m almost tempted to agree with anarchist and peace activist Emma Goldman: “If elections changed anything, they would have been banned long ago.” A wet and gloomy day. Actually, this weather fits perfectly with my sad mood. Nevertheless, I wish for brightness. But recently, when the kitschy, wonderfully glowing red sun pushed its way over the trees in Innocentia Park and kindly illuminated my study, this radiant sun was almost an insult and a burden for me: it suddenly stood for joy and joie de vivre; she showed me almost too brutally what I long for. Well, there is no right weather in wrong life.

December 2, 2022 I have had many conversations with the sick and dying in my professional life and now this is helping me with my own illness. For example, the laconicism of Manfred Rommel, who accepted his Parkinson’s disease with admirable calm: “I can’t change it, so I don’t get upset” – and even in the last hours of his life he didn’t lose his sense of humor: “Tax law,” he said to me Seriously ill when we met, “slowly spoils the heirs any joy in dying.” “Was it a shock when you got your diagnosis?” “No,” he replied, “I just thought: thank God I didn’t get it sooner! My god, what am I supposed to do? I can’t change it. Parkinson’s is an honorable disease. Syphilis would be worse.” Nevertheless, as relaxed as he was, his longing for health was still great. If it would help “to make it work again”, they could “stuff wood shavings into my head”. My conversation with Manfred Rommel, the former mayor of Stuttgart, lasted almost six hours. It was the Advent season of 1999. Rommel was drinking coffee, nibbling on Christmas cookies, and it was getting darker and darker in his living room. He didn’t want to turn on the light. “It’s a good thing,” he said, “that night is falling. That fits with our topic: my Parkinson’s disease.”

About the author Arno Luik was a reporter for Geo and the Berliner Tagesspiegel, editor-in-chief of the taz, deputy editor-in-chief of the Munich evening newspaper and long-time author of the magazine Stern. His book “Schaden in der Oberleitung. The planned railway disaster”, which was on the bestseller lists for weeks after its publication, was recently published in an updated form (Westend 2021, 303 pages, 12 euros). For his revelations in the matter of Stuttgart 21, Luik received the “Beacon for Special Journalistic Achievements” from the Recherche network. Conversations by “Germany’s leading interviewer” (taz) have been translated into more than 25 languages; Luik was named “Culture Journalist of the Year” in 2008 for his conversation with Inge and Walter Jens. He has just published his best interviews, the title of the volume of interviews is a quote from Angela Merkel: “When the wall fell, I was in the sauna” (Westend, 2022, 287 pages, 24 euros)