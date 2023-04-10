Book excerpt from “Rauhnächte”: The many conversations with dying people help with my own illness
The author and journalist Arno Luik was never ill. But suddenly he woke up in another life – with something he was always afraid of: cancer. In his book “Rough Nights”, which will be published today, he describes what his life looks like with the disease, but also how he thinks about world events. An excerpt.
30. November 2022
Yesterday I pressed the off button at DLF because I couldn’t listen to Habeck anymore, also when he praised himself that ER had managed to conclude the liquid gas deal with Qatar, that was “superb”. What’s great about that? A deal with a despot regime and: how much does gas cost? Habeck is silent on this. state secret.
For just under three percent of the amount of gas that Germany needs each year, this Green Economics Minister peddles decency and dignity. For a shabby PR campaign. Because in the current “energy crisis” this deal is no help. The Arab despot gas should be delivered from 2026 at the earliest.
I make a similar argument to a friend and colleague who, like so many journalists, has voted for the Greens for years. His answer: “As a Green, you can’t make government policy without lying to your pocket.”
Great pragmatism. Such voters need power-mad opportunists. “Realpolitik” is what those politicians call it who unscrupulously throw away all their goals, dreams and promises as soon as they are in power.
And so I’m almost tempted to agree with anarchist and peace activist Emma Goldman: “If elections changed anything, they would have been banned long ago.”
A wet and gloomy day. Actually, this weather fits perfectly with my sad mood. Nevertheless, I wish for brightness. But recently, when the kitschy, wonderfully glowing red sun pushed its way over the trees in Innocentia Park and kindly illuminated my study, this radiant sun was almost an insult and a burden for me: it suddenly stood for joy and joie de vivre; she showed me almost too brutally what I long for. Well, there is no right weather in wrong life.
December 2, 2022
I have had many conversations with the sick and dying in my professional life and now this is helping me with my own illness.
For example, the laconicism of Manfred Rommel, who accepted his Parkinson’s disease with admirable calm: “I can’t change it, so I don’t get upset” – and even in the last hours of his life he didn’t lose his sense of humor: “Tax law,” he said to me Seriously ill when we met, “slowly spoils the heirs any joy in dying.”
“Was it a shock when you got your diagnosis?”
“No,” he replied, “I just thought: thank God I didn’t get it sooner! My god, what am I supposed to do? I can’t change it. Parkinson’s is an honorable disease. Syphilis would be worse.”
Nevertheless, as relaxed as he was, his longing for health was still great. If it would help “to make it work again”, they could “stuff wood shavings into my head”.
My conversation with Manfred Rommel, the former mayor of Stuttgart, lasted almost six hours. It was the Advent season of 1999. Rommel was drinking coffee, nibbling on Christmas cookies, and it was getting darker and darker in his living room. He didn’t want to turn on the light. “It’s a good thing,” he said, “that night is falling. That fits with our topic: my Parkinson’s disease.”
Lothar Späth’s favorite joke
At some point the phone rang, Rommel struggled to get out of the chair, he didn’t want to be helped. Getting up was training in the fight against increasing paralysis. “It was someone from the Bild newspaper,” he said after the phone call, “they call every four weeks and see if I’m still alive.”
“Do you know,” he asked me at some point in a good mood, “Lothar Späth’s favorite joke?” No. “It describes,” said Rommel, “a little bit my state of mind. So: A regulars’ table gathers and one of the regulars’ table brothers always says: ‘It could have been much worse!’
With the spell he gets on the other people’s nerves. Then one day a terrible accident happened. A husband comes home to his skyscraper, 13th floor, and he surprises his wife with a lover. He throws the woman down the balcony, his lover after him, and then he jumps off himself.
Then one of the regulars’ table brothers says: ‘It could have been much worse!’ ‘Now stop it,’ say the others, ‘what could have been much worse? All are dead!’ Says: ‘I was in the apartment 14 days ago!'”
December 3, 2022
I’m lying on the couch in the living room, warm under a blanket, reading a pleasantly light, entertaining book (at least up to page 220, one suspects on every page that a terrible disaster is yet to come) by Erik Fosnes Hansen: “A Hummer’s Life”.
Barbara comes from shopping, I hear her in the hallway, she opens the door to the living room, still in her coat she throws herself at me, she shakes, she trembles. She cries uncontrollably. What’s the matter
We embrace like desperate people; we clutch each other like drowning men. “I just heard some nice street music. I sang along. Everything was gone for a few seconds, our despair forgotten.”
