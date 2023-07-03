The Many Faces of Skin Cancer: Understanding Different Types and Risks

Skin cancer is a prevalent and serious health concern that affects millions of people worldwide. While many skin tumors are benign and not dangerous, there are certain types that can be aggressive and potentially lethal if not treated early. According to experts, there are various forms of skin cancer, including basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, and Merkel cell carcinoma.

Dr. Mario Santinami, the director of the Melanoma Sarcoma Complex Structure at the National Institute Foundation for the Study and Treatment of Tumors in Milan, explains that basal cell carcinoma is the most frequent type of skin cancer, accounting for almost 80% of cases. Squamous cell carcinoma is another common form, while melanoma is the most aggressive but fortunately the least frequent. He also notes that Merkel cell carcinoma is aggressive and linked to UV rays, making it difficult to recognize for non-experts.

Recognizing the different types of skin cancer can be challenging due to the countless forms they can take. Dr. Paolo Ascierto, the director of the Melanoma Oncology, Oncological Immunotherapy, and Innovative Therapies Unit of the National Cancer Institute Pascale Foundation of Naples, explains that skin tumors can appear as pinkish spots, small open wounds, yellowish spots resembling scars, warts, or moles with unique shapes and colors. He highlights the importance of regularly inspecting the skin and consulting a dermatologist immediately if any abnormalities are noticed.

When it comes to moles, it’s not just the color or size that should be a cause for concern. Dr. Santinami emphasizes that people should pay attention to lesions that differ from others, as melanoma is often referred to as the “ugly duckling.” He recommends using the ABCDE method to assess moles: asymmetry, irregular borders, variation in color, diameter larger than a pencil eraser, and evolving appearance. Any changes in these aspects should prompt a visit to a specialist. Individuals with a greater number of moles on their body are at a higher risk of developing skin cancer, emphasizing the need to monitor existing moles and watch for the appearance of new ones.

Sunburns are a significant risk factor for skin cancer. The main cause of DNA damage leading to skin cancer is exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays, primarily from sunlight and tanning lamps. Dr. Ascierto warns that burns, even when underestimated, can contribute to the formation of skin tumors in the long run. Those with light skin phototypes, including fair skin, light eyes, and blond or red hair, are at higher risk and need to take extra precautions to protect themselves from the sun.

Contrary to popular belief, anyone can develop skin cancer regardless of race or skin color. While certain types of melanoma are more common among Caucasians, African ethnicity has a higher incidence of acrolentiginous melanoma of the foot and mucous membranes. It is crucial for individuals with olive complexions to be vigilant about checking moles and adequately protecting themselves from the sun, as they have a higher susceptibility to skin tumors despite being less prone to sunburns.

Tanning beds and lamps are detrimental to health and have been classified as carcinogenic by the World Health Organization. In Italy, they have been banned for minors and pregnant women since 2011 due to the increased risk of developing skin tumors, particularly epitheliomas. Dr. Ascierto emphasizes the importance of sun protection and advises individuals to protect themselves according to their skin type, as the sun has beneficial effects on vitamin D synthesis and overall health.

In addition to sun exposure, various factors can increase the risk of skin cancer. Certain radiation treatments, immunosuppressive medications given to organ transplant patients, tobacco use (associated with squamous cell carcinoma), and the weakened immune system caused by HIV can all contribute to the development of skin tumors. Genetics also play a role, as melanoma can be hereditary. It is essential for individuals with a history of skin cancer to be aware of the increased risk and for patients with melanoma to inquire about any family history of the disease.

While skin cancer primarily affects the skin, certain forms can impact the eyes and mucous membranes. Although rare, cases of ocular and mucous membrane melanoma do occur. Cutaneous melanoma, in particular, has seen a significant increase in incidence, especially among young adults. In Italy, the number of new cases per year has doubled over the past decade, making it the third most common type of cancer in individuals under 50 years old.

Timely diagnosis plays a crucial role in the successful treatment of skin cancer. If detected early, simple surgical removal can often cure the disease. However, when skin cancer is discovered late, even “good” tumors like basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma can necessitate more complex therapies and cause significant discomfort, especially when located on the face. Advanced and metastatic melanoma remains a highly aggressive and lethal form of cancer, requiring comprehensive treatment approaches, including immunotherapy.

The importance of sun protection extends beyond beach vacations and extends to everyday life, even in the city. People with a higher risk of burns, including children, the elderly, those with lighter skin, and individuals taking certain medications, should always use sunscreen, wear protective clothing, sunglasses, and hats, and avoid prolonged sun exposure. The key is to prevent sunburns and minimize the risk of DNA damage that can lead to skin cancer.

