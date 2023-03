They have already cataloged it as a “possible new pandemic on the way”. Certainly the Marburg virus, with the infections it causes and which, for now, are multiplying only in Africa, worries the experts and the WHO (World Health Organization) in the first place. So much to induce the latter to issue a warning to local authorities. Which sounds like this: “Report all cases of contagion in the country to us, otherwise we will not be able to take the necessary measures to combat it”.