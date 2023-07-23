The march of 10,000 in Jerusalem against the justice reform: historical images

Historical images come from Israel where 10,000 people are marching from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem under the scorching sun and in the midst of a heat wave to protest against the justice reform wanted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A river of people, about ten thousand according to the latest news, marching under the scorching sun and with temperature over 30 degrees to protest the justice reform.

They have already been defined”historical” images coming from Israelwhere thousands of protesters are walking by Tel Aviv a Jerusalem, a journey of about sixty kilometres, to make one’s voice heard against the prime minister’s promise Benjamin Netanyahu to pass a controversial overhaul of the judicial system.

Protesters camped overnight at Shoresh, about 18 kilometers from the Holy City, before heading to the Israeli parliament on Saturday, the day of the Jewish rest. Once in the city they plan to gather around Sunday Knessetin the hours preceding the vote which is considered by many to be critical for the democratic character of Israel.

Minister Nordio accuses the magistrates of blocking the reforms and tells politics not to bow down

The protest comes a day after Netanyahu promised to go ahead with the plan, defying not only protesters but calls from the US president Joe Biden to suspend it.

Parliament is expected to vote on Monday on a bill that would reduce the supervisory powers of the Supreme Court limiting his ability to reverse decisions he deems “unreasonable”. The goal is to safeguard against corruption and improper appointments of unqualified people. Netanyahu and his allies – a collection of parties ultranationalists e ultra-orthodox – say reform is needed to curb those they consider excessive powers of unelected judges.

However, its critics argue that the reform will concentrate power in the hands of Netanyahu and his far-right allies and undermine the system of checks and balances of the country.

