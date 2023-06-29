the marks on the face due to the CPAP machine used to treat them – breaking latest news

by Laura Cuppini

The White House spokesman said the 80-year-old president has suffered from sleep apnea since 2008 and has started using the device that introduces air into the airways in recent weeks.

Joe Biden, 80, uses a CPAP machine to treat sleep apnea. A White House spokesman made it known after photos of the US president circulated in which marks are evident on both cheeks. The device indeed very adherent. White House spokesman Andrew Bates, questioned by the press, said Biden has suffered from sleep apnea since 2008 and has started using CPAP in recent weeks to improve sleep quality. The first newspaper to publish the news was Bloomberg

The oldest president

According to the US press, the sleep disorders from which Biden suffers were already known: as vice president of Barack Obama (2009-2017) he had been diagnosed with an arrhythmia that doctors had attributed to probable sleep apnea, a disorder that affects about 30 millions of people in the United States alone. Biden, who has announced his intention to run again in 2024, is the oldest president in the history of the United States.

Airway obstruction

CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) is a commonly used treatment for obstructive sleep apnea. composed of a flexible tube connected to a nasal mask that delivers a constant and continuous amount of air, improving breathing during sleep. Obstructive apnea is a medical condition characterized by interruptions in breathing due to obstruction — total or partial — of the upper airways. also known as Osas (obstructive sleep apnea syndrome), or obstructive sleep apnea syndrome.

