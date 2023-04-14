“A realistic deterrent to marriage is that you can’t afford a divorce,” said Jack Nicholson who has been married once in his life and pretended a thousand times. The case of the couple that breaks out Renzi-Calenda, divided on everything but united by money, is the same, with 14 million of good reasons to continue with a marriage “of convenience”. Because the contributions to the expenses guaranteed between now and the end of the legislature by the Chambers to the joint Action-ItaliaViva-RenewEurope group are so high. In the event of a split, however, they would jump, because the Chamber needs them 20 deputies to make a group and 6 in the Senate. Numbers that neither party would have alone. The immediate effect of the divorce would therefore be to sterilize that “dowry” which would return straight to the availability of Madame Palace. Sources cited by beraking latest news refer to a hypothesis of “technical agreement” to avert it: the group would remain alive, but with the typical autonomy of the Mixed one, that is, each for itself when voting. The solution will be studied in the coming days.

The topic of money was raised by Calenda a few days ago: “Renzi he does not want to dissolve Italia Viva and does not want to pool 2 per thousand for the campaign in view of the 2024 European elections”. Doing the math they are “modest” 800 thousand euros, because both parties have collected so much from Irpef. If we have to talk about real money, then we need to look elsewhere, to the only real lifeblood that sustains it, namely the parliamentary expenses that the two Chambers assign to the groups. In the Chamber, the Renzian group can count on 9 deputiesthat of Calenda out of 12. Only together do the minimum of 20 which guarantees access to 30 million funds for the expenses of the groups approved in the 2023 Montecitorio budget and in the years to come. In all, the split of deputies would cost 8 million euros. In the Senate, the quorum for a group has been reduced to 7 due to the anti-transfugee regulations. But Italia Viva has 5 senators and Action 4. Once divided, they lose a “dowry” of six million euros for the next few years. Here are the lemmas and dilemmas of the broken-up couple: as the actor said, they can’t afford a divorce. Also because these are personal parties born in a test tube, one out of nowhere and the other from a piece of the Democratic Party without a “base” to finance.

That it was the theme of themes had been clear for days. Calenda putting his feet up on Leopold, which the other wants instead as a “springboard”, so to speak, of the Europeans. Why the veto? Because the Leopolda is the old tool with which Renzi financed his (his) political projects. If a part of the Third Pole remains hanging on the breast of the Chambers, it is difficult to count and divide by two. In short, more than the leadership of the Riformista or the Arab conferences, this is the “democratic” knot that the Calendaboys have been posing for days, stirring not by chance also the theme of treasurer’s choice Bonifazi. The question matters more than political rust, the worry for having lost the match of the parliamentary commissions that went to the Renzians, including Rai supervision that ended up at Boschi.

As we have seen, however, the politician from Rignano has been trying to escape the Parioli partner for days as someone who wants to keep himself hands free. “See you in Naples”, he said in his eNews to announce that finally on 10 June the Italia Viva assembly would meet precisely to approve the establishment of the path towards unity party. A note from Iv in the evening tries to dampen the controversy by relaunching the congress: after October 30, we read, the party is ready to dissolve. Meanwhile, however, the meeting of the Political Committee scheduled for the afternoon has been cancelled, following the failure of yesterday’s meeting. Renzi is silent. A silence that confirms his line: let’s see how the Europeans go and then we decide. His doubts are about the solidity of the entire project, given 4% in Lombardy and 2.5% in Friuli and no prospects in the South. There is no electoral pool, so skip the hug with Calenda. Provided, quoting Dietrich, “food fills the void”.