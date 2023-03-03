Home Health The mask requirement is now almost completely lifted
Health

The mask requirement is now almost completely lifted

by admin
The mask requirement is now almost completely lifted

In the Corona crisis, further state protection requirements throughout Germany are history. As of this Wednesday, there will no longer be any testing requirements for access to health facilities. The mask requirement for employees in medical practices, clinics and care facilities has also been lifted. This is determined by a regulation of the Federal Ministry of Health, which comes into force on Wednesday.

The mask requirement for residents of nursing homes has now also ended. However, it is valid for visitors to practices, nursing homes and clinics nationwide until April 7th. This should continue to protect risk groups in particular.

No test requirements, no free tests

Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) justified the early easing on March 1 with the stable situation. On the one hand, all test obligations are now eliminated. They recently prescribed a current quick test if you wanted to go to clinics or nursing homes – for visits and at certain intervals also for employees. The end of the test obligations follows the financing schedule: the reduced offer of free citizen tests for everyone expired on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the mask requirement for employees and residents in health care facilities – i.e. for doctors and nurses in clinics, staff in practices and nursing homes as well as for people who live in care facilities – is no longer applicable.

Visitors still need masks

But she should stay for visits to practices, clinics and nursing homes. “Anyone who visits patients or residents, who makes doctor’s appointments, must continue to wear a mask,” explained Lauterbach. “The protection of vulnerable groups should be worth it to us.” This also includes dialysis facilities, day clinics and rescue services.

See also  To ensure a long life for the brain, this aspect that many neglect would be fundamental

“We support the elimination of the measures in Germany,” said Christine Vogler, President of the German Nursing Council, to the newspapers of the Funke media group. “The people who work in the healthcare system in Germany are competent enough to deal with the situation.”

It is long overdue for the residents of nursing homes to be able to take off their masks – that is their living space. This was also a heavy burden for the nursing staff, especially since large parts of society could have taken off the mask earlier.

You may also like

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Ukraine: The first year of the war

At the origins of Covid: we are not...

high fever and exhaustion the most common symptoms...

HPV DAY: THE IMPORTANCE OF SCREENING TO PREVENT...

What are MOSH and how dangerous are they?

Brain tumor study on ‘pioneering treatment’ before surgery

The hot topics of brain research at the...

what it is, symptoms and how it is...

March diet with vegetables, how to lose weight:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy