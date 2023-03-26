Home Health The Masked Singer, De Sica crashes into the Black Squirrel: “What a figure of m…”
At the end of the performance of the Black Squirrel, Christian De Sica plays “The Golden Mask”: it is Anna Falchi who sang “E la luna bussò” by Loredana Bertè. The actor in the Saturday 25 March episode of The Masked Singer, the program hosted by Milly Carlucci on Rai 1, is sure that the showgirl is actually under the singing squirrel costume. The other competitors in the program have a different opinion: for example, for Serena Bortone it would be Alessia Marcuzzi, for Iva Zanicchi it is Elisabetta Gregoraci. But only De Sica goes to the “unmasking”: a pity that Anna Falchi is not under the mask of the Black Squirrel. “‘Na bella figura di m… I did”, commented the visibly disappointed actor later, relaunching an old catchphrase.

Christian De Sica, Iva Zanicchi, Serena Bortone, Flavio Insinna and Francesco Facchinetti thus try to unmask the singers in disguise, whose voice is counterfeit. But the pauses, phrases, and inflections provide clues to the “investigators” and audience involved in the game. Who’s underneath Shark, Hedgehog, Venetian Knight, Donkey, Doves, Piglet, Starfish, Swan, Rose, Hamster, Black Squirrel and Hippopotamus?

