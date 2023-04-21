The massacre in 4 minutes, the knife as a weapon and the camera images: the reconstruction of the Tisi murder

A massacre carried out “in about four minutes around 5” on Saturday 15 April, “with a diving knife”, in the gallery of Piazzale Osoppo.

The 28-year-old Bruno Macchi, Italian of Brazilian origin residing in the city, during an interrogation that was held on Wednesday afternoon at the police station to shed some light on the murder of the 58-year-old homeless Luca Tisi, “he basically admitted the charge”.

Even if, for now, “the motive is labile, not to say almost non-existent”. Hence, the appeal to the city…