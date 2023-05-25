«The material found will be analyzed in Germany»- breaking latest news

After three days of research, the excavations around the reservoir of the river Arade, in the Algarve, were concluded today, in search of new clues about the disappearance of Maddie McCann, the 3-year-old English girl who, in May 2007, mysteriously disappeared from her bedroom in a residential complex where she spent the holidays with her family. The Portuguese Judicial Police, in a statement, limits itself to saying that the procedures requested by their colleagues in Germany have been completed and that the material collected will be handed over to the German investigators.

The latter, for their part, maintain the strictest confidentiality. Although it is known, in fact, that they are inclined towards the hypothesis of the killing of the little girl, it has never been declared that her body was being searched on the Arade river, nor can it be excluded that clues emerge from these searches for any other crimes committed by Christian Brueckner, the man suspected of having kidnapped and killed Maddie and currently in prison in Germany for various crimes of sexual violence, some of which were also committed in Portugal, a country where he lived for many years.

The area around the Arade dam, about fifty kilometers from the place of disappearance of “Maddie”, had been combed in 2008, including by divers who found only animal remains. According to local media, Brueckner was a regular visitor and described the place as his ‘little paradise’.