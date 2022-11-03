Home Health The mayor Lagalla at the Duca degli Abruzzi, here is the gym and the soccer field refurbished
Health

The mayor Lagalla at the Duca degli Abruzzi, here is the gym and the soccer field refurbished

by admin
The mayor Lagalla at the Duca degli Abruzzi, here is the gym and the soccer field refurbished

This morning the mayor Roberto Lagalla inaugurated the new gymnasium of the Duca degli Abruzzi – Libero Grassi high school. “In addition to restoring the functionality of the school gymnasium, which had been out of use for several years, a five-a-side football pitch was built with synthetic grass. The intervention cost a total of 113 thousand euros and was carried out with funds from the metropolitan city. A much-awaited redevelopment by students who in recent years have only been able to partially use the gym and the sports space intended for the football field due to a bumpy and uneven pavement.

“We have returned to the school a gym and a new and functional soccer field – said Lagalla – where students can play sports in absolute safety. Much more will have to be done for the school buildings of Palermo and the metropolitan area to complete the vast work. of safety measures and redevelopment already initiated by the regional government in recent years and which have seen me personally involved in the role of councilor and which today, as metropolitan mayor, I will be able to carry out to make schools safe and functional places carrying out the didactic activity, giving the right value to the sports areas and gyms, neglected for too long “.

See also  Sports in the parks doubles, Cozzoli "commitment to a widespread gym - Sport

You may also like

“Reduction or complete elimination”. The new rules are...

From Quarticciolo to Gaza, the popular gym that...

How many vaccines can the human body withstand...

Movember, it takes ‘mustache’ to fight prostate cancer

Treated from cancer but then superbug victims, in...

beware of supplements for physical risk

“Decree” No vax, return to the ward amid...

Control your blood sugar with exercise: it works...

Control your blood sugar with exercise: it works...

Obesity, the first endoscopic vertical gastroplasty operations at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy