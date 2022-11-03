This morning the mayor Roberto Lagalla inaugurated the new gymnasium of the Duca degli Abruzzi – Libero Grassi high school. “In addition to restoring the functionality of the school gymnasium, which had been out of use for several years, a five-a-side football pitch was built with synthetic grass. The intervention cost a total of 113 thousand euros and was carried out with funds from the metropolitan city. A much-awaited redevelopment by students who in recent years have only been able to partially use the gym and the sports space intended for the football field due to a bumpy and uneven pavement.

“We have returned to the school a gym and a new and functional soccer field – said Lagalla – where students can play sports in absolute safety. Much more will have to be done for the school buildings of Palermo and the metropolitan area to complete the vast work. of safety measures and redevelopment already initiated by the regional government in recent years and which have seen me personally involved in the role of councilor and which today, as metropolitan mayor, I will be able to carry out to make schools safe and functional places carrying out the didactic activity, giving the right value to the sports areas and gyms, neglected for too long “.