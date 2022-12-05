The mayor of Saccolongo, Steve Garbin, graduated in Medicine and Surgery. At the University of Ferrara he discussed the thesis entitled ‘Seasonal trend of acute renal failure in hospitalized elderly patients’ with professor Fabio Fabbian as supervisor. Garbin has been mayor of Saccolongo since 2019, elected thanks to a civic list. «Now I could work for an emergency room – reveals Garbin -. In July there are the exams for the specialization, but at the moment I haven’t made a choice yet. I would like to reconcile the activity of mayor and that of a doctor. In recent years I have commuted from Saccolongo to Ferrara. I can’t say it was easy, especially in the last three months when I had the compulsory internship. Waking up at 5 in the morning and an eight-hour shift weren’t easy, but passion overcame every obstacle».