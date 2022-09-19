The conference, organized by the School of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Bologna, takes place from 19 to 21 September

From left: Mastella, Turra, Manco

Ferrara, 19 September 2022 – The XXII edition of the International Conference on Mechanics in Medicine and Biology, a scientific event organized by the School of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Bologna, will take place in Bologna from Monday 19 to Wednesday 21 September 2022. There will be scientists, clinicians and physicists from various European countries, the United States, China, Russia and Middle Eastern countries.

The Medical Physics Operating Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara – directed by Dr. Alessandro Turra – is actively present at the conference with two Medical Physicists: Dr. Luigi Manco of the Local Health Authority of Ferrara and dr. Edoardo Mastella of the Ferrara Hospital. The professionals will participate as moderators in the sessions of “MAGNETIC RESONANCE IMAGING” and “DETECTORS AND DOSIMETRY” and will present two scientific works carried out in collaboration with Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine of Ferrara, the University of Ferrara, the Policlinico di Modena and the IRCCS Ca ‘Granda – Maggiore Policlinico Hospital of Milan.

The scientific works will touch on issues related to the applications of radiomics of PET images in breast cancer and the characterization of a mobile linear accelerator, used in intraoperative radiotherapy.

During the 3 days of the conference, works will be presented and topics related to the applications of mechanics, physics and artificial intelligence in different clinical fields such as orthopedics, cardiology, radiotherapy, radiology, neurology will be presented.