Two chief physicians and a small team of two trusted Vatican nurses, within which there is Massimiliano Strappettithe Pope’s personal health assistant, make up the core of the medical staff who assist Pope Francis at the Gemelli Polyclinic, after yesterday’s hospitalization on the tenth floor.

To these is added Andrew Archangels, Director of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican City State. Other specialists revolve around, such as the radiologists who helped clarify the clinical picture yesterday. In the same hospital there is another doctor who has already followed the Pontiff for colon surgery, the surgeon Sergio Alfieri, who had the task in the previous hospitalization of resolving a symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon and who can contribute with his experience to evaluate the general state of health. Meanwhile, blood and oxygen saturation checks continue and intravenous antibiotic and anti-inflammatory therapy continues for a few more days.

Strapppetti’s office, which always remains close to Pope Francis, had previously always been held exclusively by doctors and his presence continues to demonstrate the importance of this figure in the most delicate moments of the disease. The Pope had dedicated words of great gratitude to him, saying that it was his readiness to save his life and his presence is constant.

The great cardio-respiratory balance and the delicacy of the situation, given the age of the patient, require that the checks take place in parallel on the functionality of the breath and on the heart. The two systems are strongly linked and the fatigue of one affects the other. The professor Luca Richeldi, director of the UOC of Pneumology and Ordinary of Respiratory Apparatus Diseases, is at the forefront of treating respiratory infection. Richeldi is also known for his commitment during the pandemic within the Scientific Technical Committee (Cts) and was president of the Italian Society of Pulmonology. The cardiological situation is under the control of the professor Philip CreaOrdinary of Cardiology at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart and director of the UOC of Cardiology.