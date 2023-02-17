New acquisition in Noceto for Medical Center Groupa network of private and affiliated healthcare facilities with a widespread presence in the area, with offices in Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Lombardy, which has acquired the Santachiara Polyclinic.

The historic reality of excellence in the area founded in 2006 by Leonardo Corradi will soon take the name of Noceto Medicine Center.

With the arrival of the new ownership, the facility in via Matteotti 78 boasts 40 specialists in 30 medical branches, 2,000 annual services and 13,500 patients.

It also carries out laboratory analysis, radiology and nursing services. The new ownership will see an implementation of the technological component, starting with diagnostic imaging, with the new internal medicine and gynecological ultrasound.

“We are aware that in this general economic context we either grow or close. We have therefore embarked on the path of aggregations, inviting healthcare entrepreneurs already present in the area to join us and stand together against the advance of the large financial groups, with the objective of safeguarding the know-how of a historic sector and the quality of services – he comments in a note Vincenzo Papes, CEO of the Medicine Center Group – Our growth model is entrepreneurial. It is based on investments in technology and in the careful selection of professionals. Here we will immediately invest in Radiology, strengthening the structure with new technologies for early diagnosis, starting with new ultrasounds, as well as further development of the polyclinic branches, with particular attention to ophthalmology and orthopedics. This structure is already widely recognized for its seriousness and reliability thanks to the excellent work done by Corradi and all his staff over the years. With his daughter Chiara, we will aim to give continuity to the work done and further development”.

“Over the years we have retained the specialists in a complete polyclinic, becoming the main point of reference for the health of patients in this area – explains Leonardo Corradi, founder of Poliambulatorio Santachiara -. When I reached 70, of which 50 working, I thought to give my creature to whoever guarantees me that it will make a leap in quality. For me, the Medicine Center network will be able to give patients quicker responses and greater efficiency”.

For Centro di Medicina, all aspects of the operation were followed by Dr. Omar De March of Studio De March, Advisor of the Centro di Medicina Group, and by Studio Legale Groppo with the lawyer Andrea Groppo.

Founded 40 years ago in the province of Treviso (1982-2022), Gruppo Centro di Medicina currently has over 3,150 employees, 45 offices which cater to over 1.5 million patients every year. Already present in Emilia Romagna in the provinces of Reggio, Bologna, Modena and Ferrara, it thus enters the province of Parma.

With 11 new acquisitions in 2022, of which only 3 in Veneto, as many as 7 in Emilia Romagna and 1 in Lombardy, Gruppo Centro di Medicina is increasingly looking outside the Veneto borders for its growth. The Group’s presence in Emilia Romagna today includes 8 offices: in Ferrara, Cento, Bologna, Carpi, Reggio Emilia (2 offices), Correggio, Noceto. Mantua is the first outpost of the Medicine Center in Lombardy, where it will soon also be present with a clinic in Milan.