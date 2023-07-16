The Medicine War: Conflict ensues as two Medicine faculties open in Alicante, reigniting a decades-long rivalry

Title: Alicante’s Medicine War Continues as New Medical Faculty Opens

Subtitle: Conflict reignited between Alicante’s Miguel Hernández de Elche University (UMH) and the University of Alicante (UA)

Date: September 7, 2022

In a long-standing feud over the establishment of a new medical faculty, the Medicine War in Alicante shows no signs of abating. The conflict, which dates back to 1996, has escalated with the opening of a new medical faculty by the University of Alicante (UA) in San Vicente del Raspeig, just 12 kilometers away from the existing faculty at the Miguel Hernández de Elche University (UMH) located in the Hospital de Sant Joan.

The simmering dispute resurfaced when the rector of UA, Amparo Navarro, received approval from the TSJ (Tribunal Superior de Justicia) on June 12 to proceed with the establishment of the new faculty. This decision came despite opposition from Juan José Ruiz, rector of UMH, who had requested the precautionary suspension of the new degree. However, the conflict may continue in the courts, as the UMH campus has also challenged the “administrative irregularities” surrounding the creation of their rival’s new degree.

The origins of this conflict can be traced back to the fierce clash between Eduardo Zaplana, then president of the Generalitat, and the rector of UA, Andrés Pedreño. Zaplana, in his attempt to exert control over the Alicante campus, faced resistance from Pedreño, who sought to protect university autonomy. Eventually, Zaplana established a new university in Elche, accompanied by the segregation of the UA Faculty of Medicine, thereby exacerbating the tensions between the two institutions. The conflict reached its peak when Zaplana was barred from entering the UA facilities at the beginning of the 1996 academic year.

Despite maintaining a cordial relationship, the memories of the historic Medicine War linger on. Juan José Ruiz claims that the creation of the new degree in San Vicente is motivated by “political revenge” for the events that transpired 25 years ago. Conversely, Amparo Navarro insists that UA pursued the degree simply based on their preparedness and expertise in the field. Navarro emphasizes the importance of having two public medical degrees within the province.

The UA began the administrative process for reintroducing the Medicine degree in 2018, and in 2022, with Navarro as rector, the Generalitat authorized its implementation. The university claims to have made all necessary preparations in terms of teaching staff, curriculum development, classroom allocation, and laboratory facilities. The only pending task is the construction of the Human Anatomy building, which is expected to be completed in the second semester. The Department of Health Sciences plans to consolidate Medicine, Nursing, and Nutrition under one roof, close to the Residence Hall.

Despite the TSJ’s ruling denying the precautionary suspension requested by UMH, the institution’s rector, Juan José Ruiz, remains determined to challenge what he considers “very serious administrative irregularities.” Ruiz alleges biased reports supporting the UA’s degree authorization and highlights the lack of feasibility and economic viability studies conducted by the relevant ministries. The legal battle between the two universities is far from over.

Medical associations in Alicante have varying stances on the matter. The Official College of Physicians of Alicante (COMA) refrains from taking a position, while the medical union CESM opposes the UA’s decision, citing concerns about the existing shortage of medical specialists and the migration of doctors across regions and private sectors.

As the academic year begins, tensions between the two universities continue to overshadow the opening of the new medical faculty. The Medicine War in Alicante persists, leaving the resolution of the conflict in the hands of the courts.

