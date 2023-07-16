The Medicine War Continues: Alicante Universities Clash Over New Medical Faculty

Title: Alicante to Have Two Medicine Faculties in Close Proximity, Reigniting Decades-Old Conflict

Subtitle: The creation of a new Medicine degree by the University of Alicante sparks controversy and legal battles

In a significant development for medical education in Alicante, students seeking to study Medicine will now have the option of two separate faculties situated just 12 kilometers apart. The already established Medicine faculty at the Miguel Hernández de Elche University (UMH) is currently located at the Hospital de Sant Joan, while the University of Alicante (UA) has recently opened a new faculty on its San Vicente del Raspeig campus.

While the rector of UA, Amparo Navarro, is confident about the approval and support of the new faculty by the TSJ (High Court of Justice), legal conflicts may arise as the Elche campus has raised objections, citing administrative irregularities in the establishment of the rival Medicine degree. This ongoing dispute has its roots in the “Medicine War” that emerged in 1996 during the tenure of Eduardo Zaplana when he attempted to subdue the UA campus.

Despite the strained history, both campuses currently maintain a cordial relationship. However, the rector of UMH, Juan José Ruiz, claims that the creation of the new UA degree is a form of “political revenge” for the past conflict. Conversely, Navarro argues that UA’s request for the degree is a natural progression for a prepared university and highlights the benefits of having two public Medicine degrees in the province.

The process of reintroducing the Medicine degree at UA began in 2018 under the leadership of the former rector Manuel Palomar. With Navarro succeeding him, the Generalitat authorized the degree in 2022, allowing for a two-year implementation period. According to Navarro, all necessary preparations, including teaching staff, subject files, classrooms, and laboratories, have been completed. The only pending aspect is the construction of the Human Anatomy building, expected to be finished in the second semester.

Although classes are expected to commence on September 7, thanks to the TSJ’s denial of UMH’s precautionary suspension request, the battle between the two universities is far from over. Ruiz has announced his intention to present a dispute before the TSJ, citing “serious administrative irregularities” in UA’s implementation of the Medicine degree. The involvement of the Valencian School of Health Studies, embroiled in an allegedly biased report, further adds to the complexity of the case.

The local medical community positions itself carefully amidst the conflict. The Official College of Physicians of Alicante (COMA) remains silent, trusting that the places offered in both faculties meet the necessary conditions. Conversely, the medical union CESM voices its opposition to UA’s decision, raising concerns about the existing shortage of medical professionals in various specialties and the movement of doctors between regions and sectors.

As the legal battles continue and tensions persist, the fate of the two Medicine faculties in Alicante hangs in the balance. The controversy surrounding the creation of the new degree serves as a reminder of the deep-rooted conflict that has spanned over two decades.

