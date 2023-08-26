The Mediterranean Diet: A Powerful Weapon Against Heart Disease in Women

New Study Reveals Mediterranean Diet Reduces Risk of Heart Disease in Women

In a landmark discovery, a recent article published in the scientific journal Heart has highlighted the lesser-known benefits of the Mediterranean diet for women. The study suggests that following this diet could potentially reduce the risk of heart disease in women by as much as 24%, with a corresponding 23% decrease in mortality rates.

The findings are the result of a meta-analysis conducted on 16 different studies, which pooled together the data to create a comprehensive sample. The results have prompted researchers to question the need for separate guidelines on how to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease for men and women.

Stefano Erzegovesi, a nutritionist and psychiatrist specializing in preventive nutrition and eating disorders, explains that the true Mediterranean diet is the one followed by our great-grandparents. This diet is rich in whole grains, legumes, and abundant amounts of fruits and vegetables. These components provide essential fiber and antioxidants, both of which are crucial for maintaining a healthy cardiovascular system. The diet is also low in animal products and saturated fats. Erzegovesi emphasizes that animal products should not be demonized, but rather consumed in moderation. The diet also minimizes the intake of ultra-processed products, which are detrimental to arterial health due to their high content of refined carbohydrates and salt.

Women tend to benefit from the Mediterranean diet from a cardiovascular standpoint until menopause, as the hormonal changes during this stage provide a protective effect. However, after menopause, the risk of heart disease gradually increases. While women traditionally had a lower risk of heart disease than men, this gap has been closing over time, particularly in younger generations. Consequently, preventative strategies to protect the heart should be the same for both men and women.

In terms of specific dietary guidelines, Erzegovesi suggests that they should not be separated by gender, as both men and women require fiber and antioxidants. Differentiation could instead be based on quantitative factors, such as higher energy intakes needed for men due to their more muscular body composition.

Moreover, the benefits of the Mediterranean diet extend beyond heart health and are also applicable to pregnant women. A separate cohort study of 7800 women published in Jama Network Open found that those who closely adhered to a Mediterranean diet pattern during conception and early pregnancy experienced a 21% reduced risk of complications, including pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes, and preterm birth. The diet’s emphasis on small-sized oily fish, which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, proves beneficial for the baby’s brain development. Additionally, the Mediterranean diet’s anti-inflammatory properties contribute to reducing the risk of eclampsia-type complications associated with chronic low-grade inflammation.

In conclusion, the Mediterranean diet has proven to be a powerful tool in reducing the risk of heart disease in women. Its numerous health benefits, including during pregnancy, make it an ideal dietary choice for individuals seeking to improve their overall well-being.

