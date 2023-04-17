The Mediterranean diet has now become a privilege of the rich

“You do it but you do not talk about it” is a 1930 song by Vittorio Mascheroni (1895-1972) sung by Milly (Carolina Mignone, 1905-1980) and not well received by the fascist regime because it alludes to the behavior of many hierarchs (with their leader), who next to the their family have one or more mistresses. Today everything has changed and “it is said but it is not done”, starting with the Mediterranean diet, which everyone talks about but which is less and less present, if not almost disappeared from Italian tables, in an unwelcome and dangerous decline. A betrayal that would cause Ancel Benjamin Keys (1904-004) to die again of a broken heart, the discoverer of the Mediterranean diet, inspired by the food models of some countries of the Mediterranean basin, including Italy, recognized by UNESCO as a protected asset and included in the list of oral and intangible heritages of humanity in 2010.

This diet it favors cereals, fruit, vegetables, seeds and olive oil, a rarer use of red meat and animal fats and a moderate consumption of fish, white meat (poultry), legumes, eggs, dairy products, red wine and sweets. Over 10,000 studies on the Mediterranean diet, of which almost 5,000 in the last five years, demonstrate that this food model is scientifically accepted to help preserve human health, protecting against major chronic and inflammatory diseases. The Mediterranean diet is associated with a high life expectancy in adults and a lower risk of serious chronic cardiovascular and vascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, cancer, asthma and allergies. It is also associated with a reduction in mortality from various diseases and with overweight and obesity states, which for this reason are an important indicator of its application in populations

The abandonment of the Mediterranean diet by the Italians begins with the miracle or economic boom of the last century. Various surveys on food consumption conducted by the National Institute of Nutrition at the end of the 1990s show how the citizens of Southern Italy have moved away from their previous habits, abandoning the promoted and proposed Mediterranean diet despite the revivals and mythologizing in vogue in different ways. In fact, since the 1960s in the southern regions the consumption of meat, fish, fats and sugars has significantly increased, while that of bread, pasta, cereals, vegetables and oil has decreased. The phenomenon concerns small towns in inland areas, but above all the urban environment, where researchers report a serious process of food involution.

The abandonment of the Mediterranean Diet and its non-application affects not only Italy, but all the countries of the Mediterranean area, while those of Northern Europe and some other countries of the world are currently discovering it and trying to apply it. Today (2020-2021) excess weight in Italy affects four out of ten adults (three overweight and one obese) and is a more frequent characteristic with increasing age, among men than women, among people with economic difficulties and among people with a low level of education. Furthermore, weight gain is clearly more widespread in the southern regions, home of the Mediterranean diet! Campania, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria have the record for the highest share of people with excess weight, almost half of the resident population.

The abandonment of the Mediterranean diet by Italians and other Mediterranean populations is linked to their lifestyle and economic conditions. These populations, even when income increases, prefer to use it for purposes other than food, thus decreasing to the point of abandoning the typical foods of the Mediterranean diet. The increase in the prices of foods typical of this diet, especially fruit and vegetables, is also associated with significant time savings and ease of transformation and consumption of the more or less industrialized products of Western diets. Other causes of the abandonment of the Mediterranean diet are the socio-economic inequalities of current industrial societies in the face of food variety, access to organic foods, places of purchase and consumption of meals with increases during economic crises. In particular, during times of crisis, Mediterranean societies orientate their choices towards the foods of the Western diet, rich in foods that are quick and easy to consume, such as refined cereals, animal fats, sugars and processed meats, while the use of legumes decreases, cereals, fruits and vegetables.

In abandonment of the Mediterranean Diet very important are the changes associated with the passage of populations from an agricultural culture to an urban one, with a radical inversion of eating habits not only in European Mediterranean societies, but also in developing countries which are increasingly adopting Westernized diets. In this rapidly mentioned framework, considering an increasingly widespread collective catering, it can be seen that in the fast food and in the other new forms of food outside the home, fruit is largely absent and vegetables are almost absent. Finally, in the home kitchen many typical dishes of a Mediterranean diet, which require more or less long cooking times, are replaced by more rapid culinary preparations.

The Mediterranean diet today it is a privilege of the rich who can afford organic, zero kilometer food, without additives and preservatives, not industrialised. The abandonment of this type of diet follows a socio-economic gradient and above all affects people with lower incomes who – it is certainly no coincidence – are also those with higher percentages of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and some types of cancer , also demonstrating a linear relationship between the cost of food, adherence to dietary patterns and obesity. Today the abandonment of the Mediterranean diet is not only a health problem, but today and even more in the future it is a socio-economic issue.

John Ballarini April 17, 2023