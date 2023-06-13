The Mediterranean diet? Only 5% of Italians follow it

The roadmap of the future, the dossier signed by The European House-Ambrosetti focused attention on sustainability, the Mediterranean diet and food consumption in our country, making a comparison between the pre and post Covid phases. In the post-pandemic period, Italians have decided to reward the “quality” of food spending and buy 10.5% more certified sustainable foods, +7.5% organic and zero km foods while reducing ready-to-eat and packaged foods (-5.2%) and junk food (-4.4%).

The good news they continue when it is noted that 80% of consumers would spend something more for a sustainable product, even if there is uncertainty about the meaning of the word. For 73% of people, a product is sustainable when the production process is sustainable (followed closely by 40.3% of subjects who evaluate the packaging). 80% are willing to spend more to buy it, even if over a third would spend less than 5% more, while just under 30% are willing to spend more than 30%. As regards the prices of agri-food products, less well-off Italian consumers are oriented towards reducing waste (7.4%), while more affluent families buy more products capable of better safeguarding their well-being (33.3%) .

The European House-Ambrosetti carried out a survey of 1,000 Italians to evaluate their eating habits. The reference model was the food pyramid, considered worldwide the nutritional model at the base of the Mediterranean diet, characterized by the high presence of fruit and vegetables, a limited glycemic index, a high fiber content and a significant percentage of carbohydrates. For this reason, adhering to the recommended doses makes this diet the most effective for maintaining a state of well-being. At the base of the food pyramid (and of the Mediterranean diet) there is a high consumption of fruit and vegetables equal to five servings a day (400 grams). According to the study, however, only 17.3% of citizens are aware of the effective consumption of fruit and vegetables recommended by the Mediterranean diet and even more worrying is the figure referring to those who actually follow it and equal to 5% of the total.

The other interesting fact it concerns the share of overweight/obese Italian adults who now represent almost half of the population (45.7% below the EU-27 average which is 52.7%). The scenario changes completely by focusing attention on children because we become the 1st country with the largest share of overweight/obesity children aged between 5-9 years, equal to 42%. The phenomenon is worrying because in the years to come it is likely to spread and spread to the more adult groups.

