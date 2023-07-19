The Mediterranean Diet: Reducing Risks of Dementia and Cardiovascular Disorders

New Study Shows Mediterranean Diet Reduces Risks of Dementia and Cardiovascular Disorders

A new study has revealed even more benefits of the popular Mediterranean diet, including a reduction in the risks of dementia and cardiovascular disorders. The research, published in the journal “BMC Medicine” and featured in the “Guardian,” has the potential to pave the way for new preventative treatments.

The study highlights previously undisclosed advantages of the Mediterranean diet, which is beloved worldwide. The consumption of nuts, greens, whole grains, and seafood has been found to reduce the risk of dementia by nearly 25%. These results showed that many plant-based foods have a protective effect against dementia, regardless of a person’s genetic predisposition. Additionally, the Mediterranean diet has been found to benefit liver health, prevent depression, and potentially provide other health benefits.

One of the authors of the study, Janice Ranson, a senior researcher at the University of Exeter, emphasized the long-term benefits for brain health resulting from the consumption of a Mediterranean diet. She believes it could be a beneficial lifestyle choice for individuals looking to make healthy food choices and reduce the risk of dementia. Ranson suggests that future efforts to prevent dementia should focus on increasing the consumption of specific foods and nutrients that are essential for brain health.

Reducing the risk of developing dementia is crucial for public health and a significant step forward for science. Oliver Shannon, another author of the study and professor of human nutrition and aging at the University of Newcastle, highlighted the impact that dementia has on millions of people worldwide and the limited options for treating the condition currently available.

The study analyzed data from over 60,000 individuals from the UK Biobank, an online database of medical and lifestyle records. Over a decade, the researchers recorded 882 cases of dementia. The subjects who strictly followed a Mediterranean diet had a 23% lower risk of developing the condition compared to those with different dietary habits. However, some experts express skepticism about the study’s results since it focused exclusively on individuals of European origins. They suggest further investigations that involve broader populations, including those from marginalized communities.

Some critics, like dietician and lecturer Duane Mellor from Aston University, argue that the study’s questionnaire does not accurately reflect British eating habits. The researchers also did not consider the social aspect of eating, which is a hallmark of the Mediterranean diet and could contribute to its protective effect against dementia.

In addition to the reduction in dementia risks, another recent meta-analysis published in “Heart” confirmed the Mediterranean diet’s benefits. This analysis compared 16 studies and found that the diet could reduce the risks of heart disease and premature death by 25%. Women who adhered closely to the Mediterranean diet saw a 24% reduction in heart disease risk and a 23% reduction in the risk of premature death. However, inaccurate adherence to the diet did not yield the same results. The study also noted a decline in deaths from stroke, although this finding was not statistically significant.

While the study’s results are promising, further research is needed to fully understand the benefits and potential limitations of the Mediterranean diet. By including a more diverse range of populations in future studies, researchers can better determine the diet’s impact on different individuals and communities.