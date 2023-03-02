The diet Mediterranean is directly inspired by the traditional food habits of the populations around the Mediterranean. It favors the consumption of vegetables, quality fats and whole grains. Conversely, red meat, sugar and industrial products have a very limited place.

Characteristics of the Mediterranean diet:

Protector against cardiovascular diseases and some tumors;

Plant-based diet;

High quality unsaturated fats;

Exceptional supply of fibre, antioxidants and vitamins;

Weight loss is not a priority.

The basic principles of diet

It was a scientific study by Ancel Keys in the 1950s which highlighted the superior life expectancy of the populations of Crete and Corfu despite a rudimentary health system. In the 1990s, Dr. Serge Renaud’s “French paradox” also highlighted the link between the Mediterranean diet and the low rate of recurrence of cardiovascular disease.

How does the Mediterranean diet work?

The goal of the Mediterranean diet is not to lose weight but to preserve the health of the arteries to prevent cardiovascular disease and reduce the risk of contracting cancer. Since the frequency of consumption of fatty, sugary and processed foods is low, this often leads to weight loss.

How does the Mediterranean diet lead to weight loss?

With an interesting content of monounsaturated fatty acids (from olive oil) and a low amount of saturated fatty acids (fatty meat), the Mediterranean diet can reduce cholesterol levels and atherosclerosis. Additionally, tannin-containing fruits and vegetables and red wine are thought to provide an excellent source of antioxidants that help protect against age-related diseases. However, these effects are visible in people who exercise regularly, so it is essential to combine this diet with an active lifestyle to see the benefits.

The main goal of this diet is not weight loss. However, by adopting a healthy diet free of sugary, industrial products or products containing bad fats, it is natural to notice weight loss in the first few weeks. Especially if the previous diet was anarchic and unbalanced.

How long does the Mediterranean diet last?

The Mediterranean diet has no time limits. The benefits on health, and in particular on the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, are observed in the long term. Rather, it’s a lifestyle that inspires you on a daily basis to make better food choices.

Foods allowed in the Cretan diet and frequency of consumption

Here are the different categories of foods and their frequency of consumption in the Mediterranean diet:

Plenty of whole grain products; Plenty of fruit and vegetables; Plenty of garlic, onion, spices and herbs; Use of olive and rapeseed oil as fats; Daily consumption of legumes, nuts and seeds; Daily consumption of yogurt and pecorino (no milk); Daily, but moderate, consumption of red wine (12 cl/day); High consumption of fish (several times a week); Limited consumption of chicken and eggs (a few times a week); Limited consumption of sugary foods (a few times a week); Very limited consumption of red meat (a few times a month); Reasonable daily caloric intake (1,800 to 2,500 calories per day depending on physical activity).

Mediterranean diet: recipes and standard menus

Prima breakfast

Wholemeal bread and olive oil Sheep yogurt with honey and almonds Orange

Lunch

Pickled tomatoes, garlic and basil Brown rice with vegetables Ceci Cinnamon fruit salad

Cena

Grilled peppers in olive oil Sardine Whole grain bread 1 glass of red wine

Advantages and disadvantages

The benefits of the Mediterranean diet

Excellent supply of quality fatty acids; Rich in micronutrients, antioxidants and dietary fiber; Protection against cellular aging and cardiovascular diseases; No frustration or monotony; Easy to follow; Compatible with an active social life; Satiety provided by fibers and vegetable proteins. The negative aspects of the Mediterranean diet Decrease in food quality (heavy metals in fish, pesticides, etc.); It requires an effort of cultural adaptation; It can be difficult for those who love red meat to follow; Requires some cooking.

Recommendations and precautions to be taken

Are there any risks?

As long as the Mediterranean diet is adapted to the body’s needs, there is no risk in following it. On the contrary, it is a varied and balanced diet, rich in high quality micro and macro nutrients.

Is this a diet for you?

Yes, if you want to take care of your cardiovascular system and age in good health. It is all the more indicated if you suffer from lipid balance disorders (hypercholesterolemia, hypertriglyceridemia, etc.), a metabolic syndrome or a history of cardiovascular pathologies. If you’re overweight, the Mediterranean diet can also be a great way to reach a healthy weight. If you are already in good health, the Cretan diet will allow you to maintain this state of optimal health for as long as possible.

Is a diet compatible with sport?

Physical activity, in fact, is one of the pillars of the Mediterranean diet. Studying Mediterranean populations, A. Keys realized that gentle physical activity in the open air was an integral part of daily life. To optimize the effects of the Mediterranean diet, it is therefore recommended to practice 30 minutes of activity a day: walking, trekking, cycling, running, swimming, dancing, etc.

How not to gain weight?

Because the Mediterranean diet isn’t low-calorie or restrictive, there’s no reason to gain weight. Furthermore, it is a lifestyle that should be adopted in the very long term. As long as good habits are maintained, nothing can justify weight gain.

Opinion of the dietitian on the Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet is an excellent source of inspiration for eating healthy every day without giving in to the call of restrictive diets. It provides guidelines for a balanced diet and is very easy to follow for people used to cooking and who love the flavors of southern cooking. It helps both preserve the cardiovascular system and achieve and maintain a healthy weight. I can only recommend that you follow the basic principles of the Cretan diet on a daily basis, to be and stay healthy.