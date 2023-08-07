The Melody of Relief: Finding Peace in Self-Care and Well-Being

Title: “Bayer’s ‘The Melody of Relief’ Initiative Promotes Self-Care and Well-Being”

Brand Studio for Bayer is introducing “The Melody of Relief,” an initiative aimed at encouraging self-care and finding peace of mind amidst the chaos of everyday life. The initiative focuses on understanding pain, recognizing its impact on physical and emotional well-being, and seeking relief through self-care practices.

Self-care and living calmly are fundamental to maintaining physical, emotional, and mental well-being. In a world full of distractions and responsibilities, it is crucial to take the time to care for ourselves and find peace of mind.

“The Melody of Relief” is an invitation from Actron, a pain relief brand by Bayer, to the community. This initiative encourages individuals to pause from their routines and listen to themselves, emphasizing the importance of connecting with one’s daily life and finding enjoyment.

The initiative began with a booth in Plaza Houssay (CABA), where experts discussed pain and resources to alleviate it. Inspired by these discussions, musicians Pedro Aznar and Goyo Degano from Bandalos Chinos created “La Melodía del Alivio,” a musical piece designed to promote sound well-being and remind people of the significance of self-listening.

Lorena Romero, Group Brand Manager of Pain, Cardio & CSCF at Bayer, stated, “By dedicating time and effort to our well-being, we can live a more fulfilling and meaningful life in calm.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1 in 5 people worldwide suffer from moderate to severe chronic pain. Additionally, a study conducted by the University of Buenos Aires found that 59% of workers in Argentina experience high levels of work stress. However, the survey conducted by the Observatory of Social and Business Trends in Argentina showed that 68% of Argentines regularly engage in self-care activities.

Bayer aims to promote science-based self-care, empowering consumers to manage their health and reduce the reliance on healthcare systems. The company believes in offering reliable solutions based on scientific evidence to meet consumer needs.

Gabriel Olarte, a pain specialist physician, highlighted the benefits of ibuprofen, which effectively acts as an analgesic, antipyretic, and anti-inflammatory medication with fewer gastrointestinal complications.

Silvina Brienza, Bayer’s medical director for Consumer Health Southern Cone, emphasized the company’s commitment to improving the quality of life through self-care and living calmly. Bayer believes that understanding pain, recognizing it, and seeking relief in a healthier way can contribute to a better quality of life.

Bayer’s “The Melody of Relief” initiative represents the company’s dedication to promoting self-care and well-being. By encouraging individuals to listen to themselves and prioritize their physical and emotional needs, Bayer aims to improve people’s quality of life and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goal of Health and Well-being outlined by the United Nations.

