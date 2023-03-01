An agreement to promote and enhance sport, art and culture together. The memorandum of understanding between Sport e Salute SpA and the Maxxi Foundation, the National Museum of XXI Century Arts, was signed today in Rome at the Circolo del Parco del Foro Italico.

In the presence of the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sport e Salute SpA, Vito Cozzoli, and the President of the Maxxi Foundation, Alessandro Giuli, signed the agreement which provides for activities and projects for the benefit of citizens and the territory. We will start with discounts and benefits for accessing sporting events and exhibitions.

“The Convention between Sport and Health and the MAXXI Foundation – stated the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi – bears witness to the will, consistent with the Government’s guidelines, to systematically and systemically associate cultural contents and sports, to develop synergies and make them available to the respective offers. The relationship between the Foro Italico Park and the National Museum of XXI Century Arts – continued the Minister – will be ever closer, on the occasion of major events, starting with Italy-Wales of the Six Nations on 11 March, but above all in the daily life of these places, precious and full of inspiration and opportunities for the benefit of their respective visitors, of all ages and of all social conditions”.

“Sport is health, correct lifestyles, psycho-physical well-being, but also culture – stated Vito Cozzoli, President and CEO of Sport e Salute SpA -. We are happy to have signed this protocol which has a strategic value for the promotion of sport, art and culture and which enhances the link between the Foro Italico Park and MAXXI”.

“It is the beginning of a journey that will lead us to cooperate to intertwine sport, contemporary art and urban regeneration in the interest of the community”, commented the President of the Maxxi Foundation, Alessandro Giuli.