The memorandum of understanding between the Calabria Region and Sport and Health has been signed. Occhiuto: “Together to bring sport to areas where the State is only present with a barracks”. Mezzaroma: “We are ready to replicate the Caivano model”

“Together with Sport and Health we want to guarantee the right to sport even in those areas where the State is only present with a Carabinieri barracks or where certain rights seem to be denied”. The said it President of the Calabria Region, Roberto Occhiutoduring the press conference which presented the memorandum of understanding signed with Sport and Health, in the presence of President Marco Mezzaroma and the Vice President of the Calabrian Region, Giusi Princi.

“What we sign today – President Occhiuto said again – it is the way in which the Calabria Region, thanks to Sport and Health, wants to give substance to the need to recognize the right to sport. Having the support of the State Society allows us to efficiently put resources on the ground for every type of initiative that goes in the direction of promoting sporting activity. But I am even more interested in guaranteeing this right where it also guarantees the right to citizenship and combats social exclusion, in those areas where public investments to guarantee rights have never been important and in those areas that can only have a future by investing on children and young people”.

The proposal was immediately seized upon by President of Sport and Health, Marco Mezzaroma: “The intentions of the Region and those of our society meet in a positive way. In fact, we are called to promote sport for everyone, for everyone and everywhere, so we share the intention of bringing sport to “complicated areas”. We are already doing it in Caivano where we were involved by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers for the redevelopment of the former Delphinia sports centre. We are doing it – Mezzaroma continued – with an inter-ministerial collaboration that really bodes well. We are ready to replicate these models also in Calabria and where necessary. I believe that, also due to this sharing of objectives, this protocol will not remain only on “paper” but will have more than one concrete declination. There is desire – said the President of Sport and Health – to work together to improve the sportsmanship index of this Region which is often spoken of in a negative way but which today I want to praise for being the first in Southern Italy to sign this agreement with us. Sport and Health increasingly wants to be a “service center” to support the public administration, sports organizations and grassroots sport. We will also implement our territorial network, with centers that will become service hubs also together with the Sports Credit Institute to provide both planning and financial support. Furthermore, we are working to also involve private individuals, such as Foundations, in order to have even more resources to allocate to the promotion of sports practice and correct lifestyles”.

The memorandum of understanding with the Calabria Region signed today allows for the immediate activation of an initial agreement which provides for the provision of vouchers to allow young Calabrians to play sports. “A measure that – as explained by Vice President of the Calabria Region, Giusi Princi – provides a contribution in the form of a voucher of 500 euros, managing to satisfy an initial audience of over 1,600 beneficiaries. Two notices will be published: the first in February intended for the candidacy of Calabrian sports clubs and associations; the second after a few months intended for young people who, in addition to applying, will have to choose the facilities where they will practice sports, based on the range indicated, initially, by the sports associations and clubs. The two notices – he further specified – they will be managed online, via a platform prepared by Sport and Health and provided for in the protocol signed with the Region. Is the first time – added the Vice President – that such an important action for sport is reserved in Calabria. The aim is to encourage the active participation of young residents in Calabria, aged between 14 and 24, in sporting activities at gyms, sports centers and schools. It is a measure that we strongly wanted and designed together with president Roberto Occhiuto to bring young people closer to practicing sports as a tool for relational aggregation and for overcoming psychological fragilities. We are working on new resources – concluded Vice President Princi – to implement the measure involving the age group from 6 to 13 years”.

