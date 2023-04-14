«Now I was able to face the fear and I had learned that with every obstacle you have to raise the bar a little more. Hiding is useless. In the end, this is the only advice I feel like giving.” So Erica, protagonist of the novel “The memory of the skin” photographs one of the most difficult moments of his life. It is the story of a girl who suddenly finds herself having to deal with skin cancer. An event that changes his life to which he will be able to react thanks to the advice of three great personalities such as the oncologist Paolo Ascierto, the coach Gian Paolo Montali and the professor Marco Trabucco Aurilio, authors of the work of narrative medicine (Ed Giunti, pp .100) presented in Rome at the MoMeC, Montecitorio Metting Center during an event promoted by the PreSa publishing network and the Mesit Foundation.

Narrative medicine represents a useful support to prevention and health promotion campaigns because it reaches people directly, through life stories. “The memory of the skin” was born above all with the idea of ​​making the young generations aware of the importance of screening which represents the most effective weapon against oncological diseases in general.

Professor Paolo Ascierto, Director of the Melanoma Oncology, Immunotherapy and Innovative Therapies Unit of the “Pascale” Institute of Naples (elected among the first in the world in the ranking of specialists in the sector) underlined how important it is for patients to share memories, emotions and feelings with health professionals and family. Psychological support from those accompanying the treatment becomes essential to make the care and clinical framework more effective:

«The story of Erica, whose life is suddenly turned upside down by a mole that begins to grow by changing color and shape, is unfortunately the story of thousands of patients I have assisted in over 30 years of profession in my office and in the hospital – underlines Ascierto – therefore also becomes the story of my life, my work and the passion I pour into what I do».

“Writing this novel was an extraordinary experience – says Gian Paolo Montali, General Manager Ryder Cup 2023 – This book is certainly an opportunity to remind patients that they are not alone, and that the closeness of others, perhaps through sharing transversal experiences, it can make a decisive contribution to overcoming life’s most demanding challenges, just as sport teaches us».

«I am sure that narrative medicine is a valid support in health promotion and prevention campaigns – concludes Marco Trabucco Aurilio, President of the MESIT Foundation – “The memory of the skin” also tries to raise awareness among a target of young readers to pass on to the young the importance of information, prevention and screening as effective tools for dealing with and preventing some important pathologies, including melanoma and other skin cancers».