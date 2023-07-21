The Mental Health Consequences of Extreme Heat and Climate Change

Title: The Consequences of Extreme Heat on Mental Health Are a Growing Concern

Subtitle: Experts Warn About the Effects of Climate Change on Human Well-being

Introduction:

Extreme heat waves caused by climate change are quickly becoming a global concern. With temperature records being broken worldwide, the physical health implications are well-known. However, experts are now shedding light on the potentially severe effects on mental health and social well-being. As heat waves multiply and intensify, research is being conducted to better understand the complex relationship between extreme heat and mental stability.

Increasing Heat Intensifies Mental Health Challenges:

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warns that heat waves have multiplied by six since the 1980s, posing significant threats to health, both for humans and animals. Recognizing climate change as one of the most pressing health risks globally, the Climate Psychiatry Alliance emphasizes that the effects on mental health are underestimated and understudied.

Research Findings:

Studies indicate that even a one-degree rise in temperature above normal can contribute to a greater likelihood of experiencing depression and anxiety. Mental health specialist Shabab Wahid’s research in Bangladesh serves as a warning to other nations, as rising temperatures and humidity due to climate change can impact collective mental health worldwide. Similarly, a study by Stanford economist Marshall Burke reveals that a 1-degree Celsius increase in average temperature in the US and Mexico correlates with a 1% increase in suicides.

Intersections of Climate Disruption and Mental Health:

The Climate Psychiatry Alliance identifies five main intersections between climate disruption and mental health:

1. Impacts of major disasters

2. Psychological factors related to the threat of climate disruption

3. Environmental impacts

4. Social determinants and vulnerable population factors

5. Answers in Psychiatry

Acute Mental Health Impacts of Extreme Heat:

Extreme heat can have direct mental health effects, including:

– Increased aggression and conflict, leading to interpersonal and group violence

– Increased on-call consultations and hospitalizations for patients with pre-existing psychiatric illnesses

– Doubling of the death rate during heatwaves in patients with pre-existing psychiatric illnesses

– Impaired functioning of psychiatric medications and increased suicide rates during extreme heat

– Increase in stress-induced substance abuse and alcohol consumption

Emotional and Existential Effects:

Extreme heat and climate change can lead to emotional distress, anxiety, depression, and feelings of being overwhelmed. The concept of “solastalgia” has emerged, identifying the existential pain and anguish experienced when one’s homeland is impacted by environmental change. The effects of heat and climate change can also impact decision-making abilities, potentially exacerbating mental health challenges.

The Impact on Sleep and Neurotransmitters:

Interrupted sleep due to heat can aggravate mental health symptoms, as inadequate rest can lead to decreased attention span, impaired performance, and increased risk of chronic diseases and dementia. Heat also affects serotonin, a vital neurotransmitter associated with mood, sleep, anxiety, and emotional regulation. Adequate levels of serotonin are critical for improving mood and reducing depressive symptoms.

Conclusion:

As extreme heat becomes a more frequent occurrence, experts emphasize the need for preventive measures to protect mental well-being. The growing body of research exploring the intersection of climate change and mental health highlights the urgent need for action. Addressing the complex consequences of extreme heat on mental health is necessary for a resilient and sustainable future.