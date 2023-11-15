The Mental Health Crisis Among Today’s Youth: A Look at the Findings from the Blue Telephone Survey

Anxiety, loneliness, and insecurity are increasingly plaguing the minds of today’s youth, according to a new investigation by Blue Telephone. The survey, carried out with the support of BVA Doxa on 800 young people between the ages of 12 and 18, reveals a concerning trend in the mental health of adolescents.

The investigation found that only 41% of kids felt happy in the last two weeks, with 21% feeling anxious or worried and 6% feeling sad. The most common sufferings encountered among their peers were addiction to the internet and social networks (52%), lack of self-esteem (41%), relational difficulties with adults (40%), anxiety and panic attacks (30%), and others.

However, despite these struggles, young people seem hesitant to seek help from mental health professionals. The survey showed that one in three young people feels shame about turning to a specialist for help, and only 39% believe that talking to a psychologist might be helpful in overcoming their difficulties.

The impact of the current global situation, including the conflict in the Middle East, is also taking a toll on the mental health of young people. More than half of the respondents expressed being shocked by the painful news and images of the conflict, with feelings of anger, sadness, and anguish being very common.

In response to these concerning findings, Telefono Azzurro has presented a guide called “And You, Are You Okay?”, aimed at directly addressing the doubts and discomfort that young people are experiencing. The organization has noted an increase in requests for help related to mental health and is working to provide concrete support to young individuals in need.

The investigation also revealed an increase in calls for help to the Telefono Azzurro, with over 1,400 cases relating to mental health being handled in 2022 alone. The number of calls to the Childhood Emergency service is also on the rise, indicating a growing need for support among young people.

Overall, the survey highlights the urgent need for more support and resources to address the mental health challenges facing today’s youth. The speed of digitalization and the prevalence of social media have brought about new challenges for young people, who often find themselves managing forms of difficulty and discomfort alone. As such, it is crucial to provide accessible and non-judgmental support for young individuals struggling with their mental health.

