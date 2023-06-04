The Metabolism Super Diet: Lose 20 pounds in just a few weeks

How to lose 9 kilos in just 4 weeks with the diet that speeds up the metabolism, created by the American nutritionist Haylie Pomroy.

The calendar rapidly advances towards summer: time is running out and inexorably reminds us that the swimsuit test is getting closer and closer. Tradition has it that these are the weeks in which to take a deep breath, concentrate and aim to lose those extra pounds that cause anxiety. There Dr. Haylie Pomroyauthentic food guru for many stars including Jennifer Lopez, comes to our aid with hers supermetabolism dietbased on the method that bears his surname.

The nutrition expert is firmly convinced that the cure for combating excessive weight is food and the diet she proposes aims to lose 9 kilos in just 4 weeks. No exaggerated renunciations and no heroic sacrifices: the crux of the matter would be all in distributing food in various stageschoosing certain types of foods for each phase.

The first rule that must be complied with is eat 5 meals a day and delete:

dairy products

caffeine and theine

sugars (all)

spirits

more and soia

yeast and wheat flour

Each of the three phases of which the supermetabolism diet covers one week and should be repeated for the next 3. The quantities are based on the phase you are in and the pounds to lose.

Phase 1 (Monday-Tuesday) – These two days are dedicated to the intake of proteins, fruit with a high glycemic index (mango, melon, pear, pineapple), whole grains (brown rice, oatmeal, brown rice pasta and spelled). Such foods have the ability to stimulate the thyroid to burn fat, protein and carbohydrates by transforming sugar into energy. The recommended activity in this phase is cardio.

Phase 2 (Wednesday-Thursday) – At this stage we try to increase the muscle mass with a diet rich in proteins and vegetables that excludes carbohydrates and fats. Green light then to beef, turkey, chicken, fish and vegetables (unseasoned) such as cabbage, broccoli, cucumber, spinach. For training, some weight lifting is ideal.

Phase 3 (Friday-Sunday) – In these three days we aim at speed up the metabolism and burn fat. Moderate portions of protein and carbohydrates can again be introduced into meals by returning to consuming olive oil, avocado, nuts, eggs, olives, seeds, coconut. Relaxing yoga sessions or massages can be of great help at this stage.