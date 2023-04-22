the method of Nicola Sorrentino, the dietician of VIPs (and of Barbara D’Urso)

Nutella, pasta e pizza in the menu of diet. A dream for those who want to lose weight, a reality for those who rely on the supervision of Nicola Sorrentino: medico, nutritionist, hydrologist. Simply put, the dietician of VIPs (although he says it’s a label they gave him).

He loses 80 kilos at the age of 39: «The gastric bypass and the diet weren’t enough. Then, the turning point: this is how I did it»

Mom forces her daughter on a forced diet, the shock recordings: “You suck, you’re ugly, do you want to understand?”

The VIP diet

But in fact of vip many have passed through the study of the university professor and director of the IULM Food Academy: Naomi Campbell, Monica Bellucci, Roberto Bolle, Laura PausiniDora Dolce, Alba Parietti, Daria Bignardi, Barbara D’Urso. In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Sorrentino allowed himself some confidence about the eating habits of his famous clients. Barbara D’Urso? «Eat everything, but in an appropriate and healthy way». Sweet Dora? «You are very attentive to food, but you make delicious fried aubergines with tomato sauce».

Pasta and pizza in the Sorrento Diet

The nutritionist explains that «the Sorrentine method is the result of in-depth studies that follow the international lines of proper nutrition. They come from research done by hundreds of scientists. The “Sorrentino Diet” is not based on a personal opinion, medicine is not made up of personal opinions. Nutrition is the most important, elective therapy for numerous diseases that should not be underestimated». But what is proper nutrition? The one in which “introduce at least 50%, even 60% of carbohydrates, preferably whole grains such as pasta, bread and rice”. You eat pasta, but also «half a sandwich with Nutella», in this way the diet «doesn’t have to be torture», but obviously the choice of condiments is important: «A light, tasty vegetable sauce. I’m not saying a carbonara or an amatriciana, but a pasta with broccoli or peppers. Even better with legumes (chickpeas, beans, lentils), healthy dishes, which satiate and provide all the nutrients the body needs». The list also includes pizza «made with excellent quality ingredients, with sourdough and ancient grain flour» and «enriched with vegetables».

Lifestyle and the yo-yo effect

Nutrition is important, but lifestyle shouldn’t be underestimated either: «We must combine physical activity and drink lots of water. Sitting in an armchair, walking 100 meters and then immediately taking the car is not a correct lifestyle». Sorrentino then also explains why once the diet is over you tend to regain weight and what to do to avoid the famous “yo-yo effect”: “You have to change your diet and explain it to the patient, not everyone understands”.

Read the full article

are Leggo.it