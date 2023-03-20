Of Clare Bidoli

It’s called NIDCAP and a personalized care approach, recommended in the European Care Standards for Newborn Health, which supports preterm newborns hospitalized in Neonatal Intensive Care Units. Today is world day dedicated

Every year there are about 30,000 preterm births in our country. To help them in development and support families in assistance e daily care of their child, both during the period of hospitalization in intensive care and during that at home, a now consolidated system has been developed, called NIDCAP (Newborn Individualized Developmental Care and Assessment Program), which considers parents as the main ones caregivers of their child. There are three fundamental principles of this assistance: “sensitive” care, personalized on the basis of the behavior and signals that the child sends every day; the involvement of mum and/or dad 24 hours a day; and the flexibility and adaptability of intensive care units and the hospital system so that they can always respond to the specific needs of each premature baby. A multidisciplinary approach that allows you to ‘give a voice’ to every child, thanks to an organization and preparation that allows you to adapt the standards of assistance to each situation, responding to different needs in a personalized way.

What is the NIDCAP method Created in 1984 by Heidelise Als, an American psychologist and emeritus professor of psychology at Harvard University, a worldwide training program dedicated to health professionals whose objective is to understand and satisfy the requests of the premature birth, favoring the relationship with the parents. Family-focused and evidence based, wants to understand the needs of children to limit stressful experiences. Premature babies experience a daily condition characterized by pain and fatigue: the intensive care environment is highly destabilizing for them because their brain, still immature, can be in difficulty in dealing with all the stimulations of life outside the uterus. According to the NIDCAP method, in order to reduce stressful experiences to a minimum in premature babies, it is first of all necessary to limit separation from the parents and then to personalize assistance according to the specific needs of each child. In Italy there are currently two NIDCAP training centres, in Modena and Rimini, but the diffusion of the method in many Italian NICUs is increasingly widespread.

History one morning in mid-March and Viola, born premature after only 6 and a half months of pregnancy, is finally about to take her first bath. Mum and dad are ready, accompanied and guided by Marco, their nurse. Next to them is Sara, a NIDCAP professional. Viola, who weighs just a kilo and a half, in her cot and begins to wake up: Sara is there, together with her parents and the nurse, and guides them as they approach. Let’s observe her, Viola speaks to us through her expressions and her behavior, through these signals that indicate if she is ready to relate to us and to take a bath or if she needs to find a point of balance and stability first, with our help. . Whenever we meet you and apply this approach, we support the development of your brain which, in this stage, proceeds at a rate that will never be repeated in your life, evidence gleaned from Italian Society of Neonatology (SIN).