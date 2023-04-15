What are the systems to burn more fat, both from the point of view of training and nutrition.

Let’s see how to burn excess fat effectively through diet and training and how to deal with a lipolytic training. From the point of view of training, there are essentially two systems for burning excess fat, opposite to each other: intense activity e low impact activities.

What does it mean? Both activities are good for burning fat, both practicing low-impact sports, i.e. doing a mild workout, fitness, and performing an intense activity that requires great strength and endurance. From the point of view of diet, however, the best way to burn fat is to consume fat.

Burn excess fat by respecting diet and training

Not everyone knows it, yet, the more fats you introduce into your diet, the more you consume them. Thus develops a lipid metabolism, generating a process according to which the fat eliminates the fat. Lipid metabolism involves the oxidation of fatty acids, to generate energy and to synthesize new fats from smaller molecules. How to stimulate it?

You have to practice regular physical activitynever skip meals, drink lots of water, and maybe take a detox detox diet at least once a year, in order to purify the liver and to improve its functionality. However, it should be clarified that burning more fat does not equate to losing more weight. Fat is a energetic intermediateand therefore do not burn.

For this reason, fat-burning foods and supplements they are by no means the solution to lose fat fast. The fat-burning diet is simply a low-calorie diet, to face it you need to consume fewer calories. Furthermore, you need to take a good amount of protein to protect lean body mass and to reduce hunger.

We must consume healthy and genuine foods, mainly of vegetable origin, but without forbidding certain foods, otherwise one feels the need, the desire, and this is not good on a psychological level. Better to focus on a single but complete dish, eating above all vegetables, legumes, whole grains, fruit and fibres. The balanced lifestyle it is important, you have to walk every day, trying to take about 8/10 thousand steps.

To lose fat it takes a long time, there are no magical workouts to burn them in short, the important thing is to burn more calories than you take in with food. Cardio workouts have greater benefits from a cardio-metabolic point of view. Weights and more intense workouts, on the other hand, preserve and develop lean mass more.

The ideal would be practice both. We must not forget to rest, and to rest well, having quality sleep. A good rest helps to support the caloric deficit. Burning fat fast is not possible, the right weekly weight loss corresponds to the 0.5/1% of your body weight. If you lose weight too quickly it’s not good and you risk metabolic stall.

